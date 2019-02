× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The days of waiting in line for brunch — then waiting again until 11 a.m. for a Caesar or a mimosa — may soon be over. On Tuesday (February 26), city council voted 18-8 to recommend a proposal that would request the provincial government to allow local bars and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m. on weekends.

If approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the move would continue the Ontario government's loosening of rules around alcohol sales: Recently, the province elected to extend hours at select LCBO stores until 11 a.m. and rolled out the buck-a-beer program, which finally tanked last month (though it did resurface in the form of Loblaws' recent introduction of No Name beer).

Coun. Paula Fletcher, who put forth the motion, said the issue was one of fairness for the restaurant industry: With retail stores, including the LCBO, Beer Store and grocers, legally permitted to sell booze as early as 9 a.m., it made sense to extend those hours to other businesses.

As it stands, Ontario's serving hours are the latest in the country, trailing an hour behind second-place finisher Nunavut, where serving hours begin at 10 a.m. Quebec's serving hours begin at 8 a.m. — while in New Brunswick, you can start sipping at 6 a.m.

The motion met with opposition from some councillors, including Mike Colle, who said he felt councillors had little ability to manage or control licensed establishments, citing recent "serious gun incidents".

"We've contacted the AGCO. Well, it's like contacting the man on the moon," Colle said, in remarks that were transcribed and posted on Twitter by the Toronto Star's Jennifer Pagliaro. "It's not about this particular motion — it's about the fact that represents the lack of norms of behaviour for these people that have these licenses. They can terrorize a whole strip plaza."

Colle also said he "mistakenly thought mimosas were like samosas. Did you know that, Madam Speaker?" (Speaker Frances Nunziata said she hadn't.) "Italians don't have mimosas. I've never heard of it."

For the record, the mimosa was invented either in Spain, London or New York, depending on who you ask. Italians, however, did invent the Bellini sometime in the early 1940s.

Either way, the decision is pending provincial approval, meaning it'll be some time before we're drinking champagne-spiked anything in the early hours of the weekend. (Samosas are still available at any time of the day.)

