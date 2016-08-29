Toronto chefs pitch in to help Italy earthquake victims

× Expand Michael Watier Toronto chefs are offering pasta all' Amatriciana specials to raise funds for victims of Italy's devastating quake.

A devastating earthquake hit central Italy last week, killing hundreds and flattening several small cities and villages, including the town of Amatrice. You may not have heard of the name, but you've probably encountered its signature dish, pasta all' Amatrice, a staple on Italian menus worldwide.

In the wake of the disaster, Italian food blogger Paolo Campana launched a campaign (#AMAtriciana) asking restaurants to donate €2 per plate of the dish sold to the Italian Red Cross, and chefs like Jamie Oliver soon took up the cause.

Now, the movement has spread to Toronto. The #AmatricianaTO campaign has enlisted a number of local restaurants to donate a percentage of proceeds from all' Amatriciana sales to the earthquake relief fund throughout September, including Buca King, Buca Yorkville and Bar Buca, 7 Numbers, Campagnolo, Tutti Matti, Grano and Jacobs & Co. Campaign organzier Neil Faba says more are likely to be added; visit the campaign's Facebook page for more info.

