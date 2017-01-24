Toronto's Fix Coffee + Bikes is its first cycling cafe

× Expand Natalia Manzocco A custom-built bike from Detroit Bicycle Company on display on the wall at Fix.

Tick another box off the "world-class cycling city" checklist: this month, Toronto welcomed its first cycling cafe. Occupying a small storefront tucked into a quiet stretch of Gladstone, Fix Coffee + Bikes (80 Gladstone, fixcb.ca) rolls a cafe, repair shop and gallery all into one.

It's a concept found in cities all over the world, from Amsterdam and Portland to Austin and Seattle – and owner Fred Sztabinski, who's working in cycling advocacy for over 10 years, felt Toronto was finally ready for something similar.

"I’ve just seen the city come of age in the last five years or so," he says. "You’re on streets like College, or Bloor, with the new bike lanes, and seeing these massive volumes of cyclists. We’re not quite reaching the same level as some amazing European cities — but we’re getting close."

His goal is for the cafe to "do coffee that’s as good as the best coffee shops, while providing bike service and sales that’s as good as the best bike shops".

The large, modern space features a sizeable espresso counter in front. Coffee is another passion for Sztabinski, who chose to use beans from uptown roastery De Melho Palheta at the cafe: "I liked the idea of starting a fledgling company while helping another new company gain some market share." Rounding things out are Sloane teas and baked goods done fresh each day in their on-site bakery.

Head past the step-like seating to a yellow-painted vestibule at the back, where you can drop off your bike for service (starting at $15 for a flat repair and going to $70 for a tune-up) and peruse a selection of hip bike accessories. A couple choice U.S.-made models from Detroit Bikes are available, too.

The real showstoppers on display, though, are blingy, copper-laced creations from the Detroit Bicycle Company, brought into the cafe as part of a temporary exhibit. They're not the kind of thing you, I or your average bike courier would ever ride (or could ever afford) – but the models aren't for sale anyway. Instead, Sztabinski explains, featuring them in the space is a way to shine a spotlight on an extra facet of bike culture.

Fix, he explains, will host exhibitions of specialty and handmade models that he plans to rotate every few months, giving visitors a peek at a craft that's not often seen up close. "It’s the type of bike you wouldn’t want to leave on the street, locked up, and the waiting lists for them are long. So most people never see this world, but they’re beautiful works of art, in my opinion," he says.

"I thought, this would be a way to make my bike cafe unique. People will have something new to see when they come visit us."

