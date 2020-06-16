Takeout Five: Goodbye Gandhi's – hello, Roti Mahal

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Welcome to NOW's Toronto delivery and takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the local restaurants offering new and innovative delivery or takeout options during COVID-19.

THE WEEK'S FOOD NEWS

Gandhi

It's a sad day in Toronto food: Avtar Singh, the creator of the butter chicken roti, is hanging up his trusty ladle for good and closing down his beloved Queen West shop after 25 years. But from that ending comes a new beginning. Per blogTO, the shop's head chef will be taking over the business, adding a new name – Roti Mahal Indian Cuisine – and a similar menu. The new spot opens July 6. In the meantime, you've got until June 30 to drop in and say "so long, and thanks for all the roti".

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (Ritual, 416-504-8155). gandhi-indian-cuisine.business.site

Queen Mother

The beloved Queen West cafe and Thai joint is reawakening from a three-month "induced coma state", as they put it in an email to media, to launch an initiative they're calling Queen Mother T'Go. The new takeout menu includes some of their best-loved dishes, like their ping gai and pad Thai, in addition to wine and beer to go. Takeout starts this Wednesday.

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (416-598-4719), delivery (SkipTheDishes, DoorDash). queenmothercafe.ca

La Palma

Craig Harding's been quiet since COVID-19 hit, but it looks like La Palma is about to make a comeback on Dundas West, with a sizeable menu of their pasta, meat and veggie dishes – plus wines, beers and cocktail kits – available to go. You could throw a pretty excellent Trinity Bellwoods picnic with all that – or you could grab Miami-style ribs, a Cornish hen or a whole lasagna tray to cook at home. Preorders are necessary online.

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (order online). lapalma.ca

Salon Alo

While Alo and Aloette were doing their respective things (luxe chef's choice menus via Tock preorder and classed-up comfort food for takeout, respectively), Alo's newly-minted event space went (understandably) empty. But with no events anywhere in sight, the space is now pivoting to a cafe model, with pastries, flower bouquets, and market selections available Thursday through Sunday.

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (Tock), delivery (Uber Eats). @salon.alo

Otto's Berlin Doner

This takeout-friendly Kensington spot has been dormant since COVID hit, but we can finally scratch that doner and currywurst itch again. They're on virtually every delivery app (but if you order through their site, you save on the app fees). Sadly, the disco bathroom appears to be off-limits for now.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (ottosdoner.com, Ritual), delivery (DoorDash, SkipTheDishes Uber Eats).

