Takeout Five: Pam's Roti, Beach Hill Smokehouse, Randy's

Plus: Tacos 101 is back (sort of) and more Toronto takeout and delivery news

by

Welcome to NOW's new Toronto delivery and takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the local restaurants offering new and innovative delivery or takeout options during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

THE WEEK'S FOOD NEWS

Beach Hill Smokehouse

One of our favourite recent forays into the east-end delivery scene has been the BBQ at this Beaches-area joint, where the burnt ends and smoked chicken sell out so fast it'll make your heads spin. Per Suresh Doss, it looks like co-owners Terrance Hill and pitmaster Darien List are about to open a second location at Danforth and Logan in the coming days – follow them on Instagram for updates.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-792-8275), delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes). beachhillsmokehouse.com

Pam's Roti

Last week, we wrote that Bloor Street fixture Pam's Roti was under potential threat of closing due to a lack of access to rent relief measures. After two successful fundraising campaigns were mounted earning roughly $10,000, owner Pam Singh has said she currently has enough to pay for two and a half months' worth of rent. But things are still touch-and-go with any small business, given current business conditions – so if you've got a craving for a fantastic roti, Bloordale, you know what to do.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-533-3588), delivery (UberEats). facebook.com

Randy's Patties

One of Little Jamaica's longest-running institutions, Randy's – home of some of the Eglinton strip's best patties – is now back open after several weeks of COVID-19-related closure. The shop is only open for three days a week – Thursday through Saturday – and only three people will be allowed in the shop at once.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout ( 416-781-5313). randyspatties.com

Fruta Libre

Downtown office workers and Ryerson kids alike have waited with bated breath for the day that Tacos 101, demolished in 2018 to make way for a you-know-what, would find a new location. And now it has! Sort of. While the staff say they're still looking for the right home to bring the business back, they have a new project in the meantime: A new project coming to the World Food Market at Yonge and Dundas. Fruta Libre will specialize in aguas frescas, including jamaica, watermelon juice and more – perfect for those sweltering hot days.

HOW TO ORDER: Follow @frutalibre_to for updates.

Vegan I Thali

If you're in the east end and craving some meat-free Ethiopian, Caribbean, or both, this year-old spot at Danforth and Dawes comes highly recommended by vegans in the know. You can get their mac pie, corn soup and fried breadfruit delivered – or, if you're in the area, pick up groceries at the attached Shola Health Food store.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-901-5178), delivery (DoorDash, UberEats).

