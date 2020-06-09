Takeout Five: Pam's Roti, Beach Hill Smokehouse, Randy's

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Randy's Patties is back in action.

Welcome to NOW's new Toronto delivery and takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the local restaurants offering new and innovative delivery or takeout options during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

THE WEEK'S FOOD NEWS

Beach Hill Smokehouse

One of our favourite recent forays into the east-end delivery scene has been the BBQ at this Beaches-area joint, where the burnt ends and smoked chicken sell out so fast it'll make your heads spin. Per Suresh Doss, it looks like co-owners Terrance Hill and pitmaster Darien List are about to open a second location at Danforth and Logan in the coming days – follow them on Instagram for updates.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-792-8275), delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes). beachhillsmokehouse.com

Pam's Roti

Last week, we wrote that Bloor Street fixture Pam's Roti was under potential threat of closing due to a lack of access to rent relief measures. After two successful fundraising campaigns were mounted earning roughly $10,000, owner Pam Singh has said she currently has enough to pay for two and a half months' worth of rent. But things are still touch-and-go with any small business, given current business conditions – so if you've got a craving for a fantastic roti, Bloordale, you know what to do.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-533-3588), delivery (UberEats). facebook.com

Randy's Patties

One of Little Jamaica's longest-running institutions, Randy's – home of some of the Eglinton strip's best patties – is now back open after several weeks of COVID-19-related closure. The shop is only open for three days a week – Thursday through Saturday – and only three people will be allowed in the shop at once.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout ( 416-781-5313). randyspatties.com

Fruta Libre

Downtown office workers and Ryerson kids alike have waited with bated breath for the day that Tacos 101, demolished in 2018 to make way for a you-know-what, would find a new location. And now it has! Sort of. While the staff say they're still looking for the right home to bring the business back, they have a new project in the meantime: A new project coming to the World Food Market at Yonge and Dundas. Fruta Libre will specialize in aguas frescas, including jamaica, watermelon juice and more – perfect for those sweltering hot days.

HOW TO ORDER: Follow @frutalibre_to for updates.

Vegan I Thali

If you're in the east end and craving some meat-free Ethiopian, Caribbean, or both, this year-old spot at Danforth and Dawes comes highly recommended by vegans in the know. You can get their mac pie, corn soup and fried breadfruit delivered – or, if you're in the area, pick up groceries at the attached Shola Health Food store.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-901-5178), delivery (DoorDash, UberEats).

@nataliamanzocco