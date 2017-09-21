Toronto food and beer events for fall 2017

Smoke’s World Poutine-Eating Championship

If you are a glutton for punishment, or for poutine, you can test your mettle at the fry chain’s annual showdown in Yonge-Dundas Square on October 14. Even if you don’t compete, you can still cop a free poutine. Free admission. smokespoutinerie.com

Soupalicious

Slurp down samples from Oakwood Hardware, Ravi Soups, Southern Accent, Feed It Forward and more on Sunday (September 24) at Artscape Wychwood Barns, in support of Plant A Row – Grow A Row. Admission is $15 in advance or $22 at the door and includes 10 tastings. soupalicious.ca

Octo-berfest at Ripley’s Aquarium

We wanna give Ripley’s a hand (eight hands, actually) for the excellent cephalopod-related punnage in this September 28 fall beer fest, which will feature an all-star lineup of nine Ontario craft brewers, plus live music. Tickets are $28. ripleysaquariumofcanada.com

Sausage Party at the Steady

Give thanks for vegan weenies with seasonal toppings (stuffing or sweet potato casserole, anyone?) at The Steady on October 6. Fall beers will be pouring and tunes will be spinning all night. Admission is free, dogs are $7 each. thesteadycafe.com

× Expand Angela Dawson

Society of Beer Drinking Ladies – Bevy #0035

Toronto’s favourite female and non-binary-centric beer event is a tap takeover by Nickel Brook, featuring a lineup of funky and sour beers. It all goes down September 29 at a secret location. Tickets are $25. ladiesdrinkbeer.com

NoshFest

Smoked meat, bagels, knishes – they’ll all be well represented at this Jewish food fest, set for October 9 at Artscape Wychwood Barns. Kosher and non-kosher options will be available. Tickets are $10. noshfest.ca

Empty Bowls

The Gardiner Museum marks the 25th anniversary of this benefit for Anishnawbe Health Toronto on October 12. Guests buy an artsy bowl (donated by potters and artisans) and fill it up with their choice of soups from top chefs. Tickets are $55. gardinermuseum.on.ca

Vegan Oktoberfest

Vegans love sausages, too! Veg Heads and Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank is co-throwing this plant-based bash at Lithuanian House on October 13, with food from Doug McNish and Sweets from the Earth. You bet there’s gonna be a polka contest. Tickets are $20. vegheadsto.com

Cask Days

Beer nerds should pencil October 20 to 22 into their calendars – Cask Days returns for its 13th year, bringing 200 brewers bearing more than 400 casks to the Evergreen Brick Works. Tickets start at $35. festival.caskdays.com

Toronto Catering Showcase

Planning an event? Just want to dig into a bunch of sweet eats you can’t get at a restaurant? Head to the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon at the Reference Library on October 15 to sample the wares of a dozen top local caterers. All-inclusive tickets are $65. torontocateringshowcase.com

Eat to the Beat

A cross-Canadian lineup of 60 female chefs (including Pai’s Nuit Regular, Roselle’s Stephanie Duong and Scout Canning’s Charlotte Langley) will be pitching in to raise money to fight breast cancer at Roy Thomson Hall on October 17. All-inclusive tickets are $159 until September 22, $189 after. eattothebeat.ca

Fresh Hop Fest

Do you love a bracing ale? Then this fest – “Toronto’s first wet hop beer experience” – is right in your wheelhouse. On October 18 at the Berkeley Church, brewers will be pouring specialty brews made through partnerships with local hop growers. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. drinkinc.ca

Restaurants for Change

This Canada-wide promo returns on October 18. Forty participating restaurants – including Alo, Bar Raval, Kanpai, Mamakas and Piano Piano, to name just a few – will donate the evening’s profits to Regent Park Community Food Centre and The Stop. restaurantsforchange.ca

Toronto Oktoberfest

The city’s largest oom-pah-fest returns to Ontario Place September 29 and 30, and it’s bigger than ever (literally, thanks to a new 30,000-square-foot tent). Along with traditional brats and sauerkraut, expect Oktoberfest poutine and pigtail mac and cheese balls. Wear your elastic-waist lederhosen. Tickets start at $20. torontooktoberfest.ca

Gourmet Food and Wine Expo

Go big with tastings, demonstrations, seminars and more at this massive food expo, set to take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre November 16 to 19. Tickets start at $20. foodandwineexpo.ca

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco