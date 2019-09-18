Toronto food and drink events for fall 2019

× Expand Cask Days

Toronto Oktoberfest

The city’s biggest Oktoberfest returns for another year with German eats, beer, music (including “Bierhaus Beats” on Thursday night) and a fun fair modelled after the original in Munich.

September 26-28 at Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore West). $20 and up. torontooktoberfest.ca

Octo-berfest at Ripley’s Aquarium

Have a whale of a time at Ripley’s annual Oktoberfest bash, which features food, beers from local breweries and live music. (No word on whether the chub will play the tub.)

September 27 at Ripley’s Aquarium (288 Bremner). $32. ripleyaquariums.com/canada/

Fried Chicken Fest

Capitalizing on the universal craze for battered birds, this brand-new Mississauga fest is set to offer Korean fried chicken, Nashville hot sandwiches and other deep-fried delights. Eat it, Chik-fil-a!

September 28-29 at the Small Arms Building (1352 Lakeshore East). $10. thefriedchickenfest.com

FoodBall

New this year, this fundraiser for Sinai Health Foundation features a star-studded lineup of 40 chefs from Toronto (Alexandra Feswick, Claudio Aprile, Craig Harding) and elsewhere (Dirt Candy’s Amanda Cohen, Park’s Antonio Park).

October 4 at Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex (25 British Columbia). $199. foodball.ca

Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Always a perennial fave, this lively touring art show/party does exactly what it says on the label.

October 5 at Revival (783 College). $13. pancakesandbooze.com/toronto

Toronto Cocktail Week

This annual fest celebrates Toronto’s cocktail culture, with dozens of bars across town rolling out specials. Most notable is the kick-off bash on October 15 at Evergreen Brick Works, set to bring together 20 of the city’s top bars.

October 15-20, various locations. torontococktailweek.ca

Cask Days

The long-running cask beer festival, featuring ultra-limited brews from a wide variety of producers, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

October 18-20 at Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview). $15 and up. caskdays.com

Toronto Soup Festival

Get bowled over at this second-annual event, featuring piping-hot eats from Fidel Gastro’s, Neruda, Jerk Brothers and many more.

October 19-20 at Garrison Common (100 Garrison). $15 and up. soupfestival.ca

Eat to the Beat

The annual breast cancer benefit boasts all-star, all-female roster of 60 chefs, including Nuit Regular, Noureen Feerasta and Elia Herrera.

October 22 at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe). $189 and up. eattothebeat.ca

Empty Bowls

For the 27th year running, the Gardiner is taking part in this worldwide fundraising event. Potters donate more than 400 bowls, which are distributed to guests for filling with soup from some of the province’s best chefs. Proceeds go to Anishnawbe Health Toronto.

October 24 at Gardiner Museum (111 Queen’s Park). $55. gardinermuseum.on.ca

Soupalicious

If this fall’s food event calendar wasn’t soupy enough for ya, there’s also this annual fest by Plant - Grow - Share a Row. The lineup of chefs is TBD, but we can absolutely get behind their commitment to making the festival zero waste.

November 3 at St. Archangel Michael Church (212 Delaware). $20 and up. soupalicious.ca

Gourmet Food and Wine Expo

This massive trade show, which packs local and national chefs, winemakers, brewmasters and mixologists all together under one roof, is ringing in its 25th year.

November 21-24 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front West). $20 and up. foodandwineexpo.ca

