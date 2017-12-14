Toronto restaurants with Christmas 2017 menus

Where to dine Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

by

Banu

The Queen West spot is celebrating the Iranian festival of Yalda beginning December 21 and continuing through Christmas with a $35 menu that includes ash e reshteh, adas polo and pomegranate seeds with SOMA chocolate for dessert. 

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons brasserie will be offering a three-course Christmas Day prix fixe featuring dishes like chestnut soup, heritage turkey and venison with lingonberries ($107/person).

Colette

Colette Grand Café will be hosting a Christmas Day brunch buffet from 10 am to 2:30 pm, including an omelette station, seafood, desserts, and holiday faves, for $75 per person. 

Drake Hotel

The Drake's Christmas Day "Festivus" dinner includes roast turkey, cider glazed ham, and traditional sides for $35 a person.

Lakeview

The 24-hour Dundas West diner's "deep-fried turkey marathon" returns for another year from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day, with partial proceeds going to The Stop. (Also, they'll have super-cheap drink deals!)

Momofuku

For Christmas Eve, Daisho is offering a whole roasted duck feast ($190/two ducks, plus sides) that feeds up to six people (book reservations until December 20). A limited a la carte menu and Daisho's regular large-format meals will also be available.

ONE

ONE's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix-fixe menu is $110 per person and offers options like miso cod or organic turkey with roasted apple stuffing.

TOCA

The Ritz-Carlton's restaurant is offering a four-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch (both $109 per person). They're also pulling out all the stops for families at the brunch service, including games, activities, Christmas movies and a visit from Santa.

Reservations are strongly advised for all holiday menus.

