Toronto restaurants with Christmas 2017 menus

Banu

The Queen West spot is celebrating the Iranian festival of Yalda beginning December 21 and continuing through Christmas with a $35 menu that includes ash e reshteh, adas polo and pomegranate seeds with SOMA chocolate for dessert.

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons brasserie will be offering a three-course Christmas Day prix fixe featuring dishes like chestnut soup, heritage turkey and venison with lingonberries ($107/person).

Colette

Colette Grand Café will be hosting a Christmas Day brunch buffet from 10 am to 2:30 pm, including an omelette station, seafood, desserts, and holiday faves, for $75 per person.

Drake Hotel

The Drake's Christmas Day "Festivus" dinner includes roast turkey, cider glazed ham, and traditional sides for $35 a person.

Lakeview

The 24-hour Dundas West diner's "deep-fried turkey marathon" returns for another year from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day, with partial proceeds going to The Stop. (Also, they'll have super-cheap drink deals!)

Momofuku

For Christmas Eve, Daisho is offering a whole roasted duck feast ($190/two ducks, plus sides) that feeds up to six people (book reservations until December 20). A limited a la carte menu and Daisho's regular large-format meals will also be available.

ONE

ONE's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix-fixe menu is $110 per person and offers options like miso cod or organic turkey with roasted apple stuffing.

TOCA

The Ritz-Carlton's restaurant is offering a four-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch (both $109 per person). They're also pulling out all the stops for families at the brunch service, including games, activities, Christmas movies and a visit from Santa.

Reservations are strongly advised for all holiday menus.

