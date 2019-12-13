Toronto restaurants with Christmas 2019 menus

× Expand STK

Auberge Du Pommier

Kick off your Christmas experience with Auberge's opulent brunch on December 24, featuring roasted chestnut soup, short rib with truffled French toast, Cornish hen and more ($75 per person). (Menu / reservations)

Bosk

The Shangri-La's restaurant is offering a four-course Christmas Eve dinner with selections that include roasted chestnut velouté, sweet potato agnolotti, roasted turkey breast and more ($95 per person, with wine pairings an extra $55). Meanwhile, Christmas Day's menu features Cumbrae's beef ribeye, wild sockeye smoked salmon, and even more turkey ($130 per person, wine pairings $75). (Menu / reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Always a holiday staple, the Four Seasons brasserie is offering Christmas Eve ($110) and Christmas Day ($120) menus. Picks include steak tartare and duck a l'orange, plus a yule log cake with Baileys mousse and eggnog ice cream. (Menu / reservations)

Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel is serving its annual Festivus menu, with turkey, roast beef, or maple squash (plus all the obligatory fixings) for $39. A similar menu is on at the Drake Devonshire for $45. (Menu / reservations)

Momofuku Kojin

Hemingway's

It's the best holiday deal in town: Yorkville's most New Zealand-themed pub is offering a turkey dinner with all the fixings for $19. (Bonus: An ugly Christmas sweater contest on Christmas Day!) (Menu / reservations)

Lakeview

Dundas West's fave 24-hour diner is offering deep fried turkey (or tofurky )with potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing and more for $19 (add a slice of pumpkin pie a la mode for $2). $1 per plate supports the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Library Bar

The Fairmont Royal York's revamped lobby bar is offering special à la carte menu items on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including squash and apple bisque, a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and chocolate-clementine sacher torte to finish. (Menu / walk-in only)

Louix Louis

The St. Regis's 31st-floor restaurant has a $105 menu offered on December 24 and 25. Among your options: Roasted duck, black cod and beef tenderloin, with eggnog cheesecake and a peppermint-dark chocolate pave for dessert. (Menu / reservations)

Momofuku Kojin

At lunch on December 24, Momofuku's Toronto mothership is offering a honey mustard ham a la carte option ($35) with chili crisp sweet potato, roasted pineapple, orange and escarole. Later that evening, there's a three-course, family-style tasting menu featuring a surf and turf entree, plus shareable sides, at $95 per person. (Menu / reservations)

REIGN

REIGN

The Fairmont's Canadian-inspired brasserie is ringing in its first holiday season with a three-course Christmas Day menu ($120 per person). Start with carrot tamarind soup or cured, smoked Atlantic trout, dig into a free-range Ontario turkey breast with rosemary stuffing, and finish with an ice wine trifle. (Menu / reservations)

STK

Have the clubbiest Christmas at this Yorkville steakhouse, where they'll be serving a classic holiday dinner ($55 per person) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Choose between roasted free-range turkey or glazed spiral ham with sage stuffing, cranberry orange chutney, sweet potatoes, green beans and more. (Reservations)

Victor

At the Hotel St. Germain, diners can enjoy roasted turkey breast, caramelized onion and turkey confit stuffing, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce (and more) for $85 per person on Christmas Day. (Menu / reservations)

