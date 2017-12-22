Toronto restaurants that closed in 2017

× Expand Natalia Manzocco We'll miss those Dangerous Dan's T-shirts.

Bestellen

Rob Rossi's steakhouse on College shuttered in June after five years. Since then, he's teamed up with L'Unita's David Minicucci to relaunch 972 College as Giulietta.

Bloor Street Diner

The long-running eatery in the Manulife Centre served its final meal last January; its space is earmarked for the upcoming Toronto location of Eataly, set to open in 2019.

Cardinal Rule

The omnivorous diner on Roncy is set to close in January 2018 — though its satellite location inside Glad Day Bookshop will remain open.

The Commodore

Seafood lovers were shocked when the well-reviewed Parkdale seafood spot suddenly closed in March. The space has since become home to the all-vegan Mythology Diner.

Dangerous Dan's

A Riverside institution despite (or in spite of) the surly service and utter lack of atmosphere, the Double D finally succumbed to rising real estate prices in May after 18 years in business. Though it's not yet known what will open in the new space, which is currently being gutted, the new landlord (the ones who hiked the rent 80 per cent) is Pizza Nova.

Edward Levesque's Kitchen

After 16 years, the pioneering Leslieville brunch spot shut down in August. Since then, 1920 Queen East has become home to the east-end outpost of Jules Bistro.

Harlem

The Richmond East location of the Caribbean/soul food restaurant, which doubled as a music venue and community hub, closed in March after owner Carl Cassell sold the building to another restaurateur. The Queen West location remains open.

Hopgood's Foodliner

Geoff Hopgood shuttered his critically acclaimed east coast-inspired eatery on Roncesvalles in February. The chef planned to focus on new culinary ventures, including the recently-unveiled Annapolis Salt Co. In the meantime, 325 Roncesvalles has become pasta shop Alimentari.

HoSu

The Queen West Japanese/Korean spot was shuttered due to non-payment of rent in November, but the Yonge and Eglinton location lives on.

J&J Bar-B-Que

J&J shut down in March, not even a year after gracing the cover of our BBQ issue. The new tenant: Brandon Olsen's CXBO chocolate shop.

Lee Garden

Generations of Chinese food fans were massively disappointed when the 39-year-old Chinatown classic shuttered with no warning in May. Their Spadina storefront has since become the first downtown Toronto location of beloved Hamilton ACYE sushi/dim sum chain August8.

Origin

Claudio Aprile closed the last remaining location of his Origin restaurant chain in January to make way for Copetin.

Raca Cafe

Ivana Raca's namesake restaurant shut down in the fall, but the chef eased into a chef position at Ufficio and is about to open her own new spot, Resto Boemo, inside Assembly Chefs Hall.

The Rectory Cafe

Despite being one of the few spots on the Island unaffected by last summer's flooding, the decreased traffic took its toll on the Rectory Cafe, which ended its run in October.

The Rude Boy

The ska and rocksteady-inspired burger joint on Roncy closed this fall after four years in business.

Saturday Dinette

A dispute with the landlord sunk Suzanne Barr's charming diner on Gerrard East, but her follow-up, Kid Chocolate, is set to open just a few blocks away.

Seven Lives Paleteria

The ceviche and ice cream concept didn't work out for Seven Lives (no matter how many Dole Whips I bought from them), though the restaurant's staff say they have other projects up their sleeve.

Spirits Bar & Grill

After 30 years at Bloor and Church, the pub's owners retired in November. (What do you guys think — condo, or condo??)

The Steady

Another queer space down in Toronto: The dance bar and brunch spot closed this fall after four years, throwing its last bash on Halloween. The space has since been sold.

Sky Blue Sky

One of the year's saddest closures: the demise of the Wilco-themed sandwich shop a few short weeks after its sale to a new owner.

