Toronto restaurants that closed in 2018

Jackpot Chicken Rice closed in June after two years.

Anne's Magic Kitchen

A Chinatown favourite for dan dan noodles, Anne's closed its doors in the spring (though the eponymous owner Anne might eventually be back with a new spot).

Aft

The east side's fave destination for fancy BBQ shut its doors in May. Sister sports bar KT lives on, and a new concept by Aft owner Paul Campbell is set to take over in the new year.

Bacchus Roti Shop

Parkdale lost one of its staple roti spots when Dick and Sue Bacchus retired this fall — though My Roti Place is carrying on it its, uh, place.

Boralia served its final plate of mussels in October.

Boralia

After four years of blowing minds with pine-smoked mussels and braised whelks, husband-and-wife chef team Wayne Morris and Evelyn Wu decided to close their Ossington eatery due to rising rents and a baby on the way (mazel tov!)

Black Hoof

After a wildly successful 10-year run, Jen Agg decided it was time for her trendsetting charcuterie joint to go out on a high note, closing the Hoof in August. Agg reportedly has something else in the works for the space; in the meantime, go check out the recently-opened Le Swan.

Caplanskys

Once a local deli empire, Zane Caplansky's eponymous business took a major hit this year, with both the flagship location on College and the satellite spot in Yorkville closing in the early months of the year. Currently, the only remaining location is at Terminal 3 in Pearson Airport.

Ceili Cottage

Lovers of bivalves, beers and a good yurt party all mourned this October when barkeep and champion oyster shucker Patrick McMurray pulled the plug on his beloved Leslieville pub after a decade. McMurray is reportedly looking for a new location.

Dbeatstro

The punk venue and vegan cafe was forced to close in February when they found out a planned renovation would mean they were on the hook for 42 years' worth of unfiled building permits, a situation so mind-boggling I'm still not over it 10 months later. In the meantime, unsurprisingly, the space remains empty.

Dooney's

The second incarnation of Dooney's, which was originally a popular Annex breakfast spot from the early '80s until 2009, reopened at Bloor and Carling in 2015. Looks like it's closed for good this time — the corner unit at 866 Bloor West is now home to Station Cafe.

Electric Mud

The wildly popular BBQ spinoff of Grand Electric just served its final plate of fried chicken on December 23 — but owners Colin Tooke and Ian McGrenaghan have something new on the way for the space.

El Fogon

After 16 years, this beloved Peruvian spot closed on St. Clair in January, when chef Silvia Riojas-Kamiya announced her semi-retirement. Joyful House Chinese has since taken over the space.

Flip Toss and Thai

The Harbord St. staple for Thai delivery closed in mid-November after 17 years. Up next for the space at 141 Harbord: Matha Roti.

Drake's club-staurant Frings shut down in mind-2018.

Frings

Drake's debut restaurant outing closed in June. Was it the liquor license violation? The bad press from the Lees' IOU scheme? Hard to say, but Marbl and Mademoiselle (offshoots from Vancouver steakhouse West Oak) moved into the two-level space on King West last month. Meanwhile, Pick 6ix, Drake's sushi spot co-opened with Antonio Park and the OVO team, still seems to be in limbo after closing due to a flood in the summer.

Good Egg

This one wasn't a restaurant, but it still stung: Mika Bareket's button-cute culinary bookshop and gift store closed in Kensington this past May after almost a decade, citing failed negotiations with their landlord.

Jackpot Chicken Rice

Craig Wong, of Patois fame, opened a spot devoted to what may be one of the Earth's greatest comfort foods — Hainanese chicken rice — to bridge the gap while his main spot Patois was closed for renovations after a fire. Jackpot ended its two-year run in June, but Patois is fully back in action — and Shi Miaodao is about to move into the old Jackpot space on Spadina.

Karelia Kitchen

Bloordale brunch fans were bummed after Karelia Kitchen (k)losed this spring after six years of serving smorrebrod and gravlax. Since then, Alma has taken over the space (and, I might add, chef Anna Chen does a pretty solid brunch herself).

Kid Chocolate

This one, sadly, was over before it even started: Suzanne Barr was working on this follow-up to Saturday Dinette after the Gerrard St. diner went under, but after months of battling red tape she was eventually forced to throw in the towel.

Loka shut its doors on Queen West this year.

Loka

Loka, our number-one restaurant of 2015 for thanks to locavorous focus and Dave Mottershall's adventurous plating, shut down in February, and the space is now home to Zakkushi. As for Mottershall: He's back in PEI, working on a new project called The Salume Rume.

Los Colibris

Elia Herrera's King West restaurant, lauded for adding a high-end flair to Mexican cuisine, shuttered somewhat abruptly at the end of December, along with its taqueria sister spot El Caballito. The restaurant's management said the loss of traffic on King West prompted a drop in business that coincided with a property tax hike.

The back patio at Paradise Grapevine (formerly Menalon) is almost entirely unchanged.

Menalon

Christie Pits' favourite Greek diner finally closed after more than 30 years in business — but though owner Chris Haralampous has finally hung up his spatula, a part of the original Menalon magic still lives on with the new tenant, wine and beer bar Paradise Grapevine.

Nota Bene

Once the biggest name in hip Toronto dining, Nota Bene is finally winding down its 10-year run with a December 31 service. A new Planta concept, also from chef David Lee, is set to follow this year.

Momofuku Daisho and Shoto

The Momo mothership made the decision to wind down two of its Shangri-La properties, the tasting menu-oriented Shoto and large-format Daisho, in mid-February. Luckily, we got replacement restaurant Momofuku Kojin (which, by the way, rules) out of the deal.

Noorden

The Indo-Dutch snack bar's owners always knew its run would be short — upon opening the spot in 2016, their lease already had a mid-2018 expiry date. Fortunately, you can still head to Little Sister just up the street.

North 44

In July, powerhouse chef Mark McEwan wound down the restaurant that spawned a local empire of fine-dining establishments after almost three decades in business.

Parts & Labour

The Parkdale restaurant/club that gave us a million sweaty dance nights and punk shows and turned Matty Matheson into a local household name closed earlier this month.

People's Eatery

A cool Chinese-Jewish fusion spot from the people behind 416 Snack Bar, People's Eatery called it quits this fall after a five-year run (which, at one point, featured the drink-slinging talents of NOW contributor Sarah Parniak).

Skin + Bones

After a five-year run, this chill Queen East wine and snack bar closed in March. (Between this and Ceili closing, where's a Leslievillain supposed to go for buck-a-shuck these days?)

Smoke Signals shut down on Dundas West after about a year and a half in business.

Smoke Signals BBQ

It was a tough year for Toronto meat lovers: First Aft closed, then Nick Chen-Yin's stellar Dundas West BBQ shack shut its doors at the end of September.

Thoroughbred

After four and a half years in the entertainment district, the two-floor snack bar shut its doors at the end of October.

Tortilla Flats

Love it or not, Tortilla Flats was always there on Queen West to provide nachos and beer-garitas. After a false-alarm closure in February 2013, the restaurant shut down for good early in 2018, to be replaced by Drom Taberna.

