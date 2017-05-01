Sweet Hart Kitchen is Toronto's newest gluten-free and vegan bakery

× 1 of 3 Expand Michelle da Silva Alexandra Courts and Julia Hart opened Sweet Hart Kitchen in Kensington Market over their mutual love for gluten-free and vegan baking. × 2 of 3 Expand Michelle da Silva Sweet Hart Kitchen has cute decor ideal for those Instagram shots. × 3 of 3 Expand Michelle da Silva Both the food and drink menus will continue to grow as Sweet Hart Kitchen brings on more staff. Prev Next

The owners of Sweet Hart Kitchen want Toronto foodies to change the way we think about gluten-free and vegan baked goods. Alexandra Courts and Julia Hart launched Sweet Hart Kitchen after meeting on Instagram a year ago. Now, they’ve found a permanent home in Kensington Market at 68 Wales.

“The idea was always have a hub where people could come and enjoy the treats,” says Courts. “We want to make things that are beautiful but are designed to fuel the body.”

Courts has been vegan for about five years and was strictly gluten-free for three. While she can tolerate small amounts of gluten nowadays, she enjoys the challenge of gluten-free baking, which requires using alternative flours, such as almond and rice flours. Hart has been gluten-free about six years and on a plant-based diet for the past two years to help recover from an autoimmune disease.

“Restricting certain foods, such as animal products, helped me overcome that,” she says. “We’re also both lactose intolerant.”

Those dietary restrictions haven’t stopped them from creating a variety of baked goods, many of them based on childhood favourites. Cinnamon doughnuts are "unbaked," meaning dehydrated slowly at a low temperature, and contain nut butters, gluten-free oats, coconuts and dates. Handmade pizza pockets are stuffed with cashew cheese (that’s “cheese” made from cashew nuts), tomatoes and balsamic vinegar. Their cakes, which come in flavours like chocolate hazelnut, white chocolate raspberry and key lime, are made from cashews and coconut.

They also have cookies, bars and squares, macaroons, truffles and tarts on the menu. They’ll continue to expand their offers as the two self-taught cooks experiment with new recipes.

Michelle da Silva Dougnuts, cookies, tarts and cakes are all gluten-free and vegan, but you might not know it by the way they look and taste.

Their new shop takes over the location of two previous cafes: The Strong One and Café Unwind. To keep the neighbourhood caffeinated, they offer Pilot Coffee and Pluck Tea as well as cold brew coffee and kombucha. By summer, they plan on offering sandwiches made with gluten-free bread, as well as ice-cream sandwiches made from coconut-milk ice-cream. They’ll also have a patio set up in front of the bakeshop.

Sweet Hart Kitchen joins a growing list of gluten-free and vegan bakeries and restaurants in Toronto. Also in Kensington is Bunner’s Bakeshop, known for their gluten-free and vegan pies and cinnamon buns. De Floured on College caters not only to those who are gluten-intolerant but allergic to nuts as well, and the Almond Butterfly on Harbord bakes their own gluten-free bagels daily.

Courts says that while the majority of customers go to Sweet Hart Kitchen because they don’t eat gluten or animal products, she hopes that even those without dietary restrictions will give it a try.

“When you come here you don’t have to worry about not being able to eat something –everything is wholesome and will leave you feeling satiated,” she says. “And of course, because we’re from the Instagram world, the visual aspect is always super important.”

