Where to get tourtiere for Christmas 2018 in Toronto

Looking to celebrate the holidays Quebecois-style? Several Toronto businesses have gotten on the bandwagon by offering tourtiere, traditional Quebecois meat pies. Montreal restaurant Au Pied De Cochon's annual Toronto pop-up has sadly come and gone for the 2018 holiday season — but luckily, some of these local renditions will still be available into the new year.

Andrea's Gerrard St. Bakery

The east-side bakery's tourtieres come in small ($8.50) and large ($28) sizes, and will be available until the first week of 2019. Staff recommend calling ahead to reserve as the holidays get busier (416-465-4567).

O&B's Canadiana-themed restaurant at Queen and Bay is offering family-size tourtieres for pickup until January 6. The pies, which Bannock says contain six servings, are $25.

Summerhill Market

Rosedale's fave upscale grocery has large tourtieres on their holiday special order menu; a family-size nine by 13 inch pie will run you $80.

The Pie Commission

The bakery's two locations (887 Dundas West and 935 The Queensway) have five-inch pies available to order online for $8.65.

