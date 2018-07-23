Inside Tractor, a Vancouver fast-casual favourite

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Tractor (151 Yonge, at Richmond, tractorfoods.com) is a health-oriented fast-casual chain that arrived in Toronto this month after racking up five locations in Vancouver.

They're pulling in to a crowded market, with no shortage of takeout oriented build-a-bowl joints catering to the office crowd looking for a greener, cleaner desk lunch. But Tractor manages to put a new spin on well-trod ground thanks to a few interesting additions.

On top of the usual bowls of green stuff, there's grill station turning out proteins to order, rib-sticking hot food options like short rib and roasted potatoes, hot breakfast items and even a coffee program featuring beans from Vancouver roaster 49th Parallel.

All of these things, according to Tractor's Jim Nagy, were recent additions to the five-year-old chain's menu, piloted at their fifth and newest Vancouver location.

"Before, we were mostly salads and sandwiches," he says. "This was a pretty big evolution, and we saw that the customers were immediately like ‘This is cool,’ so it gave us the confidence to kick the can in Toronto."

The menu expansion, he says, was mostly driven by Tractor's customer base. "People would say, 'I wish I could get a coffee', or 'Love you guys, but I wish you did breakfast.'"

Another popular addition has been the "build-your-own bowl" feature, which heaps pre-made salads like ricotta truffle pasta and Tex-Mex quinoa with charred tomato vinaigrette onto your choice of rice or greens — a perfect choice for indecisive diners. Classics like Caesar salads are still available – topped, naturally, with grilled-to-order chicken.

Tractor guests requesting breakfast finally got their wish in the form of a killer $5 breakfast sandwich. "We played with a range of up to $8, but I think we’ve settled," Nagy says. "We just said, 'Let’s make a great $5 sandwich.'" Other breakfast options, like the Southwest breakfast wrap with roasted squash, black beans, cheddar and lime or an avocado breakfast sandwich, are $5 as well.

Sustainability and local eating is part of the mandate here — the turkey sausage is sourced from the Healthy Butcher, the fish is all OceanWise-certified, and all the packaging used by the chain is compostable (a decision Nagy says costs $100,000 annually).

However, he concedes that due to the scale of the business and the fact that they're new to Ontario, those buying patterns are in a bit of flux. "The challenge is that it’s super inconsistent," he explains. For example, the greens in these bowls – we’re going to order 30 or 40 cases of that a week. And if we have a tiny farmer that can only produce six or nine in a week, that becomes more confusing."

Consistency is clearly the key here — as their coffee roaster of choice, 49th Parallel, proves. The company, which operates a string of cafes in Vancouver, purchases from farms in Central American. "We get it flown out here every week after it’s roasted. They hold us accountable for quality," Nagy says. "Some vendors will just sell to anyone, but (they were) just in here today, checking that we had the machine calibrated right."

