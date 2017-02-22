See — and taste — what chefs can do with food waste

× Expand Stacy Spensley, Flickr/CC

Food waste is a hot topic in the restaurant world, with chefs at home and abroad looking closely at ways to efficiently use food in the face of hunger and inequality. Next week, a brand-new Toronto food event puts a fun spin on the concept: Essentially, they'll be feeding you garbage.

Trashed & Wasted, coming to Wychwood Barns on March 1, promises "delicious dishes, cocktails, and treats made from the most unexpected ingredients". Examples include spirits made from discarded juice pulp or milk, craft beer brewed with bakery scraps, and dishes like green plantain skins on tostones.

There's a pretty stacked food roster: Peter Sanagan (Sanagan's Meat Locker), Kristin Donovan (Hooked), Chris Barrett (O&B), Kim Montgomery Rawlings (Montgomery's), John Greenwell (Actinolite), and Eduardo Lee (Arepa Cafe) have signed on to participate. Rainhard Brewery and Yongehurst Distillery will provide drinks, and the event will also feature art and design installations.

A $50 ticket gets you unlimited food, and proceeds will go to Second Harvest.

