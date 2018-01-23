Inside Tuk Tuk Canteen, a Cambodian snack bar

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Tuk Tuk Canteen (397 Roncesvalles, at Howard Park, instagram.com/tuktukcanteen) is bringing Cambodian cuisine – a sorely under-represented set of flavours in Toronto – to a cozy spot in the west end.

What’s Cambodian food like, first off? “It’s like the flavours of Vietnam with the flavours of Thailand – though not so spicy – and a lot of Chinese influence,” explains Tuk Tuk chef/owner Mike Tan. “Lots of lemongrass, lots of fish sauce, lots of anise. It’s very balanced.”

Tan’s been working in Toronto kitchens for years – Oddseoul, the Saint and Rose & Sons, to name a few. Most recently, he was owner-chef at the now-defunct Dundas sports bar the Contender.

Before opening Tuk Tuk, his culinary journey took a sharp turn (way, way) eastward to Cambodia, where he toured the homeland his parents fled during the reign of the Khmer Rouge. His friend, photographer Brilynn Ferguson (of chef tattoo photo series Industry Ink), tagged along to shoot footage for a planned documentary on Tan and his family.

“We went back to my mom’s home village. She was like, ‘That’s where I grew up, that’s my neighbour’s place, that’s where I’d go get food, because my parents had passed away. She wanted to show me places she passed through when she was fleeing Kampong Cham to Thailand – it took her three months of running.” The trip culminated in Tan cooking dinner for all 30 folks in his mom’s village, even killing two chickens for the first time.

The other purpose of the voyage was for Tan to explore the cuisine of his homeland, but he admits he wound up hating a lot of the restaurant food in Cambodia. “It was very sugary, very sweet. I was like, this is so wrong,” he remembers. “The food made by my mom and dad was so different – this had the same flavours, but it was very sweet, with less fermented stuff. As we got closer to my mom’s village, I was like, ‘OK, now we’re getting there.’”

He admits, though, that seeing how things were done in Cambodia expanded his palate and challenged his approach to some nostalgic dishes.

The result is on display at Tuk Tuk, which opened earlier this month in the narrow dinette-style space previously occupied by burger joint The Rude Boy. Tan explains that the tightly knit local community was what drew him to Roncy. “The neighbourhood supports the neighbourhood down here,” he says. “The amount of people who came in the first week saying, ‘We’ve been waiting for something like this, we’ve been waiting for you’ was insane.”

When it came to refinishing the space, Tan did most of the work himself, covering the ceiling in mix-and-match tiling in a single night and calling up Smash Salvage to source leftover scrap wood for the walls. (The response: “Yes, please clean out my basement.”)

The long luncheonette bar remains, as does the curious heavy wood fridge, which now stocks cans of Tiger alongside slabs of beef. The open kitchen allows Tan to chat with everyone who walks in the door. “It’s the best working up front, getting to touch every table,” he says.

“These are all the flavours I grew up with. I’m just putting ’em down – and having all the fun.”

Here’s a closer look at the menu:

Tan’s super-crispy wings are tossed in a savoury-sweet glaze with tons of citrus and a little fish sauce for umami. They’re served whole, with a ‘courtesy cut’ so you can pull the two halves of the wing apart.

Crab sui mai are Tan’s tribute to the crab markets in Cambodia. “You literally buy a bucket of crabs and pay someone $1 and they cook it for you. There are green peppercorns grown (locally), so there was this dish with just crab, green peppercorns and ginger. But I didn’t want people cracking crab legs in here, so I put it in a sui mai.” He added shrimp to bulk it up, and poured on a sauce made of palm sugar, garlic, chiles, fish sauce and lime.

Salmon tartare is made with fish cured with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf, chopped and mixed with daikon, cucumber and a light soy mayo. Load it on crispy shrimp crackers or cuke slices, or just eat it straight.

“With the cocktails, because the food is so different, and so unexpected and unknown to a lot of people, we wanted to make the cocktails approachable,” says Meaghan Murray, who came up with the drinks. “None of them have crazy names. They’re all twists on the classics. But all of our syrups are made in-house and we only use the best-quality bitters and booze.” Up first is a rum punch made with Mount Gay, served in shareable jugs, which evokes red Kool-Aid in the best, most nostalgic way. “Everything (on the food menu) is so in-your-face that this just calms it down,” Tan says.

Their margarita, which Murray calls a perfect foil to spicier dishes, follows a classic recipe, with the addition of toasted coconut syrup and a reimagined rim. “Instead of just the coarse salt rim, it’s coarse salt and coconut sugar, so you get that sweet and salty – very reminiscent of a lot of the dishes,” Murray says.

The sleeper hit of the cocktail menu may be the Long Island Iced Tea, which Murray refers to as a reimagined “disco cocktail.” “There’s been kind of a resurgence in those fun, punchy cocktails of the 80s and 90s, but with a more refined approach. Instead of just throwing a bunch of booze into a glass with Coke, we make a house-made cola syrup and use cherry bitters, lemon and soda. We’ve had people say that it’s the best Long Island Iced Tea they’ve ever had.”

For the Dry January crowd, there's cold-steeped iced tea – and they’ll gladly mix and match with their other house-made cocktail ingredients. (Hello, toasted coconut cola or cherry-bitters iced tea.)

