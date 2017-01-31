Toronto cafe sells a "Tupac latte" with "bullet holes"

Everyone loves a gimmick – especially in Toronto, where a crowded scene means you have to stand out any way you can. Some do that through irreverent humour – which, more often than not, tends to backfire spectacularly ("grab her by the taco," anyone?). Personally, I'd rather patronize a business that would rather be chill and respectful than edgy.

Case in point: Run And Gun Coffee, a brand-new cafe on Dundas West. Taking their name from a basketball play, the shop made their big media debut on BlogTO this morning with a profile that included a mention of their secret off-menu item: the "Tupac latte," a reference to murdered '90s rap legend Tupac Shakur:

Hoo, boy.

Reaction to the post on social media largely included the words "disrespectful" and "tasteless".

× A Toronto coffee shop has invented the worst latte of all time https://t.co/6Foo1DD3t3 pic.twitter.com/cjla1B3gPT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 31, 2017

× First of all, every seat in this place looks like it would give you splinters. Second, the Tupac latte is self-explanatorily ignorant. https://t.co/NfJdNx9Szw — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) January 31, 2017

HipHopWired called both the cafe and the writer "corny," adding "people have been making money off Tupac’s death for a very long time... Black death and especially ‘Pac’s is big business."

They nailed it. Making light of — and profiting off of — celebrity deaths is already skirting the bounds of good taste, and our society's tendency to normalize (and, as we see here, sometimes even joke about) violence against Black people makes this particularly distasteful.

Sure, Tupac is an iconic pop culture presence, and the folks behind the cafe seem to have wanted only to pay tribute to someone they admired. But the recent emphasis on the ongoing brutalization of Black folks, in a city where Black Lives Matter is at the core of the cultural discourse, means that a joke like this, however light-hearted its intention, is not what Toronto wants or needs to hear right now.

Also, and I can't believe I'm even bringing this up: Tupac was only shot four times.

