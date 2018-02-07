Toronto restaurants with Valentine's Day 2018 menus

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Feel the romance at Lamesa Filipino Kitchen.

Toast one another with craft pints (there's 16 options) between five courses at this cozy Junction spot. Options include charcuterie, paella, agnolotti and jerk chicken and waffles ($55 per person). Menu / Call 416-769-5736 for reservations

86'd

Give this new spot on Dundas West a spin with an a la carte menu that includes oysters three ways, beet green tortelloni in pesto and pan-seared pork belly. Get it as a tasting menu for $75. Call 4169-08-8913 for reservations

Arepa Cafe

Go South American with yellowfin tuna ceviche, lamb neck hallacas (similar to tamales, FYI) and tres leches cake for $75 per person. Reservations

Awai

Heads up, vegans: Nathan Isberg's plant-based, six-course tasting menu is available for $100. Reservations

Boralia

Refined Canadian cuisine is on the menu at this Ossington spot. The V-day menu features lobster brioche, Wagyu beef and venison crudo for $75 per person. Menu / Call 647-351-5100 for reservations

Brickyard Bistro

Feast in the east for $50 per person (plus half-price bottles of wine). Options include pan-roasted chicken in cream Dijon sauce, sweet pea risotto and vanilla bean creme brulee. Menu / reservations

Cafe Boulud

Dine on duck fillet, sea bass and truffle linguine for $132 at the Four Seasons in Yorkville. Menu / reservations

Carbon Bar

Nothing's more romantic than BBQ. The Carbon Bar's five-course menu runs $85; split a pitmaster platter, dine on ceviche and Korean fried cauliflower, and tack on optional oysters for $3.50. Menu / reservations

County General

It's only $45, but the prix fixe at this Queen West spot impresses with options like gruyere mac and cheese, grilled Atlantic salmon with sunchokes and donuts with whiskey creme and bacon maple syrup. Menu / call 416-531-4447 for reservations

The Depanneur

For those who want entertainment and history with their V-Day meal: Drag performer Mikki presents a $60 conceptual menu that honours the Valentine's Day massacre of 1929. Menu / reservations

The Fifth

The Fifth gets flexible for its V-Day meal: the prix fixe is $55 for vegan/vegetarian diners, $65 for meat-eaters, or $85 with wine pairings. Menu / reservations

Gladstone Hotel

Suzanne Barr and Rudy Boquilla's $65 prix fixe menu will feature oysters rockefeller and steak (or wild mushroom risotto), welcome cocktails and curated wine pairings for $30. On top of that: Live classical music and the chance to check out love-themed art exhibits upstairs. Menu / reservations

Globe Bistro

A Danforth fave, this cozy bistro is doing a three-course menu for $79 featuring elk carpaccio and Ontario duck, with "extra surprises" thrown in. Menu / reservations

Labora @ Campo Food Hall

Pick from a long list of Spanish tapas (including 24 month-aged serrano ham, foie gras terrine and Wagyu beef skewers) at Rob Bragagnolo's Spanish food hall for $55 a person. Reservations

Lamesa

At Queen West's Lamesa, $60 gets you six courses of modern Filipino eats, plus a glass of bubbly and dessert. Reservations

Liberty Commons

O&B's beer hall is portioning its plates for two on V-Day, with shareable a la carte options ranging from salmon en croute and Alberta striploin to charcuterie and fondue. Menu / reservations

Momofuku Daisho

The family-style menu ($99 per person) is one of your last chances to check out Daisho before the upcoming overhaul. On the menu: Grilled scallops, banana leaf-wrapped snapper and lime curd with mango sorbet. Menu / reservations

Noorden

For something more adventurous, dig into a communal Indo-Dutch rijstaffel feast for $60 per person. (Bonus: Complimentary glass of bubbly!) Call 416-488-2110 for reservations.

R&D

For $110 each, tuck into a 20 oz. ribeye for two, salmon "aphrodisiac tartare" and more at this slick fusion spot in Chinatown. Menu / reservations

Real Mo-mo's

Try a unique mix of Spanish, Dutch, Aussie and Tibetan flavours for $45 per person. Menu / call 647-343-8801 for reservations

Reverie at Weldon Park

Two people eat for $80 from a menu featuring gnocchi fritti, sea scallops and Alaskan trout. Menu / reservations

Thoroughbred

Options include sea bream blood orange ceviche, brown butter brussels sprouts and pumpkin blondies ($55 / $65 per person) at this tucked-away spot in the Entertainment District. Reservations

Windsor Arms

The Yorkville boutique hotel is offering a shareable $95 prix fixe menu centred around an entree trio: Brown butter scallops, hen with pomme puree and petit filet with smoked shallot sauce. Reservations

