Vegan pizzeria Apiecalypse Now! heads east

Delivery options in east end Toronto are relatively scarce compared to what our western counterparts enjoy — and when you're vegan, placing delivery orders becomes an even taller, uh, order. But there is hope for us east-enders, thanks to the impending arrival of none other than Apiecalypse Now. The popular vegan pizzeria, currently based at 735 Bloor West (at Christie), has announced a new location coming to Pape this fall.

"Okay, we've heard the whimpers from east of Broadview for two whole years now, and we are so happy to announce, the EAST END PIZZA SHORTAGE IS OVER," owner Jennifer Bundock writes in Apiecalypse's newsletter. "On Pape, at Mortimer, we will be joining a community near and dear to our owner Jen's heart, as she lived around the corner most of her life."

The new location will focus on takeout and delivery. Bundock shares that while it won't be as large as the two-floor Bloor location, they will be offering a kids' menu, prepared frozen foods and snacks along with pizza.

The east-end Apiecalypse will arrive before Halloween. After that, Apiecalypse will be getting into the vegan burger game with a new side biz called BRGR KVLT — hear that, Planta?

