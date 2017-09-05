Victory Cafe is coming back to the Annex

× Expand David Hawe Victory Cafe - 581 Markham

The Victory Cafe, a beloved Annex pub and U of T hangout, was one of the many casualties of the recent redevelopment of Mirvish Village, and its loss was deeply felt – right up there with The Central, Southern Accent (who have since relocated), and, of course, the glorious, stripey weirdo mothership of bargains known as Honest Ed's.

But there's good news for those with a nacho-shaped hole in their hearts: The Vic's ownership announced they've found a new home at 440 Bloor West (which, until recently, hosted the Annex outpost of Hey Lucy).

The space, which is set to open this fall, makes up for a little bit of the old location's allure with a side patio. Sure, it won't quite match the Vic's sprawling, sunny deck, or the shabby charm of that two-floor house – but real estate being what it is, we'll take what we can get.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco