The best weekend farmers markets in Toronto

Escape the chill of the grocery store aisle by shopping at one of the city’s many outdoor farmers’ markets. Not only will you be supporting local Ontario produce, but you can boast the farm-to-table bonafides of your dinner parties this summer. Here’s a roundup of the best weekend markets that’ll keep your pantries stocked.

FRIDAY

Sherway Farmers’ Market

Farm-fresh food sold from a parking lot with an IKEA across the street makes for the perfect meeting of city and farm life. Shop for Ontario-grown fruits and veggies, eggs, baked goods, honey, deli meats, lamb, cheese and more.

Church On The Queensway (1536 The Queensway), 8 am to 2 pm. June 1 to October 5. See website for more details.

SATURDAY

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers’ Market

A visit to the city’s largest farmers’ market is both inspiring and educational. Inspiring for the amount of farmers selling their fresh produce under the giant outdoor pavillion. Educational because of Brick Work’s mission to educate the public about the health benefits of seasonal eating and the ecological and economical benefits of sustainable food systems.

Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview), 8 am to 1 pm. May to November. See website for more details.

Humber Bay Shores Farmers’ Market

This is your place for meats, cheeses and preserves alongside fresh fruits and veggies. Find summer sausages from Big John’s Country Market, duck and sheep from Bio Vision Farm, goat milk and meat from Crosswind Farm and tilapia and ceviche from Waterfront Seafood Market plus many more vendors.

Humber Bay Park West (2225 Lake Shore W), 9 am to 2 pm. May 26 to October 6. See website for more details.

The Junction Farmers’ Market

You can find modern Nigerian eats from Afrobeat Kitchen, honey from Bees Universe, artisan cheeses from Fifth Town, wines from King’s Court Estate and cold-pressed juices from the Green Geek. Those are just a handful of the vendors displaying their goods in the heart of the Junction. You can also shop when the sun goes down at the night market happening on July 7 (Pacific Ave, north of Dundas) from 7 to 11 pm.

Junction Train Platform (2690 Dundas W), 9 am to 1 pm. May 26 to November 3. See website for more details.

The Stop Farmers’ Market at Artscape Wychwood Barns

The year-round market in the beautifully redesigned, century-old streetcar facility has become a popular community gathering place. It provides support for farmers selling local, sustainable and organic products. After you’ve finished your groceries, enjoy a leisurely lunch at the Stop Market Cafe in the Green Barn.

Artscape Wychwood Barns (601 Christie), 8 am to 12:30pm. See website for more details.

Weston Farmers’ Market

One of the oldest and best-known markets in the city is turning 39 this year. Find farm-fresh produce, meats and pastries, such as peaches from Dan Werner Farms, cured meats from Albion Hills Farms, flowers from Gaeta Farms (one of the market’s original vendors) and more. This will be the final year the market operates out of the Weston GO parking lot. Next season, it will move to its new home at the Artscape Weston Hub.

Weston GO Station (1865 Weston), 7 am to 2 pm. May 12 to October 27. See website for more details.

SUNDAY

The Distillery Sunday Market

This market is serious when it comes to local, featuring products that have been produced within 100 miles of the city. Find produce, preserves, gluten-free, vegan and specialty diet products, maple syrup, hand-crafted sweets, artisan goods and vintage wares. Weekly musical buskers will keep you entertained.

The Distillery District (1 Trinity), noon to 5 pm. May 27 to September 30. See Facebook for more details.

Leslieville Farmers’ Market

It’s a little market that prides itself on its local charm. Gather at the community garden, listen to live music and shop for fresh fruits and veggies, ethically-raised meats, baked goods and more.

Jonathan Ashbridge Park (20 Woodward ), 9 am to 2 pm. Starts May 20. See website for more details.

chrisr@nowtoronto.com | @missrattan