Here's what's replacing Frings

Drake and Susur Lee's club Frings ended its two-year run, one plagued by a liquor license suspension and Lee's tip-withholding scandal, earlier this year. As with many other recently-failed Toronto club-staurants, the former home of Fring's is set to be taken over by a large, upmarket restaurant corporation from Vancouver (what up, Donnelly Group).

This time, it's PM Entertainment's turn; the company, which owns "three of Vancouver’s premier nightlife destinations," will be moving into Toronto with two new concepts inside the Fring's space.

At first, the location was slated to play host to satellite locations of PM's concepts West Oak (an all-day restaurant) and Pierre's Champagne Lounge, but now, it looks like they've been spun off into their own concepts. Signs are up in the window of 455 King West advertising spots called Marbl and Mademoiselle, though it looks like they'll still follow the same playbook for success as its west coast counterparts: Marbl's Instagram is teasing grilled steaks and wine, while Mademoiselle looks to be primarily bubbly-oriented.

Meanwhile, the Drake-shaped void in our dining scene remains unfillled, as his latest effort, blowout sushi joint/sportsbar Pick 6ix, is still out of commission after a storm caused significant flooding in August.

