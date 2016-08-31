Will the real Guu Izakaya please stand up?

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Forget about the Guu you knew. The brand new Guu Izakaya in Parkdale is completely unaffiliated with the popular restos in the Annex and on Church that you already know and love.

Except for the part that is affiliated. It’s complicated.

Eagle-eyed diners may have noticed the new signs reading “Kinka Izakaya” outside the former Guu locations, though the menu hasn’t changed. “Kinka” refers to the Kinka Family of restaurants, which also includes Kinton Ramen and JaBistro.

Six years ago, Guu was an existing chain of izakayas in Japan, and Kinka decided to license their name and menu to bring the Guu concept to Toronto. Masaru Ogasawara, a Guu employee in Japan, moved to Vancouver to start the expansion, moving to -Toronto as the franchise came further inland.

Now, although Kinka has relinquished use of the Guu name, those restaurants are still using the menu and operations Ogasawara worked on, but since the original contract between the two companies was so flimsy (“It was only three pages long,” he says), Guu can’t sue.

Is it weird that the other guys are still using his menu? “Yeah,” he admits.

But when Guu wanted to maintain a presence in Toronto, Ogasawara stuck with the company and got to work building a bigger, better version of the concept.

He kept what worked – dishes like beef tataki, takoyaki and karaage, along with a raucous atmosphere and a liberal splashing of sake – but kicked up the calibre of ingredients and technique. Ponzu-drenched beef tataki ($8), a long-time Guu fave, is now made with American Angus beef. “It’s so much better than before.”

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

They also made some forays into sous-vide cooking, using the technique to turn out juicy-centred beef tongue ($9) slathered in garlic butter.

Specials include a daily array of sashimi ($15 for 10 pieces) arranged on a striking “staircase” platter the staff DIYed during the construction process. (It’s made of maple – same with the stunning live-edge bar and the thin sheets of pale wood the menus are printed on.) The day I visit, the exceptional selection includes smoky hamachi, sweet scallops and fresh, almost pillowy salmon.

And then there’s the harumaki – spring rolls stuffed with taco beef and served with salsa and sour cream ($6). “It’s a Parkdale dish!” Ogasawara exclaims. “Sometimes we do octopus or fish tacos, too.”

An anomalous choice for this menu? Definitely. Fun and addictive? Also definitely. And though I didn’t get to sample them, it’s probably safe to say the same for the newest addition to Guu’s always innovative, Asian-tinged cocktail menu: a rainbow of Jell-O shots.

1314 Queen West, at Elm Grove, 647-351-1314

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco