The Lockhart's throwing a carnival-inspired bash

Dundas West Fest always brings the wholesome early-summer fun, and the Lockhart, Toronto's fave (and only) Harry Potter-themed bar, tends to go bigger than most; last year, they transformed the area out front into a Hogwarts-shaped patio. This year, they're taking the magic to a nearby parkette, turning it into a bazaar rammed with a Wizarding World Cup's worth of live street performers.

The Magic In The Park bash, held at Dundas-St. Clarens Parkette (1717 Dundas West), will feature jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians, live musicians and more, making for what event organizers call "1920s old-timey carnival vibes".

The bar's fanciful cocktails, several of which pay homage to the wizarding series, will also be on offer (hello, "Better Beer"), as well as Steam Whistle. And if you stop by the Lockhart proper (1479 Dundas West), it looks like the castle patio will be returning for another glorious year!

Elsewhere at the annual festival, which spans along Dundas from Ossington to Lansdowne, there'll be a whopping 40 (!) outdoor patios, a drag performance at TKVO, and more. The fun starts Friday, June 1 and continues until late Saturday night.

For more great summer activity ideas, check out our 2018 Hot Summer Guide.

