Restaurants we can’t wait to eat at in 2019

× Expand Neruda

Already open

Bar Buca Eglinton

We could all use a little more Bar Buca in our lives. Fortunately, Rob Gentile’s snacky offshoot of Buca has opened an uptown location, and it’s open from really early until really late, offering breakfast and baked goods in the morning, plus pizzas and small plates until the wee hours. (Word to the wise: get the fermented smelt with chili.)

101 Eglinton East, at Dunfield, buca.ca

Neruda

Located in the southern reaches of the Beaches, the 400-seat Neruda might be home to the world’s largest Argentinian-style wood fired grill. But Romain Avril (Lavelle) and Sylvain Assié (Café Boulud) also looked to other parts of the globe for inspiration, drawing from the Middle East and Mediterranean for a multi-pronged menu of grilled meats (including dry-aged steaks, duck and lamb), mezes and a weekend brunch buffet.

1681 Lake Shore East, at Northern Dancer, neruda.ca

Viaggio

Jon Vettraino, formerly of The Commodore, opened this stylish Italian spot at the tail end of 2018. Occupying the space previously held by Branca, Viaggio puts a modern, Canadian spin on classic Italian dishes. On the menu, that translates to things like tagliatelle with butter-poached Nova Scotia snow crab (fitting, given the Commodore’s seafood-first menu) and venison carpaccio with crispy sunchokes.

1727 Dundas West, at Lansdowne, viaggiorestaurant.ca

× Expand Ten

Opening soon

Annex Food Hall

Bloor’s answer to downtown food halls like Assembly is finally set to open in the early days of the new year. Along with established entities like Mean Bao, PG Clucks and Eat BKK, you’ll be able to try out spots like El Nahual and Smoked Up Meats.

384 Bloor West, at Walmer, theannexfoodhall.com

Apres Wine Bar

Well-regarded modern Canadian spot Canis will soon have a little sibling up the street: Apres Wine Bar is set to open soon at Beaconsfield. Signs went up on the window in December, so hopefully opening day is imminent.

1166 Queen West, at Beaconsfield

Electric Mud’s replacement

Parkdale BBQ fans mourned when Colin Tooke and Ian McGrenaghan decided to shut down the five-year-old meat shack. But it looks like something entirely new will be arriving in that space before too long – and since it’s from the folks who also brought us Grand Electric, we’re willing to bet it’s going to be awesome. (The big question: are they keeping the neon signs?)

5 Brock, at Queen West

Lapin

Peer To Peer Hospitality is on a winning streak: In the past three years, they’ve opened Chabrol, Atlas and Tanto, all to rave reviews. The latest in the family is Lapin, a new spot set to open on King West sometime this year.

peertopeerhospitality.com

× Expand McEwan

McEwan Yonge & Bloor

In addition to that shiny new Nordstrom Rack store, the Bloor East development will soon be home to a new location of McEwan, Mark McEwan’s eponymous gourmet grocer. The new location will feature a cafe (fueled by Lavazza), pizza al taglio by sister restaurant Fabbrica, a sushi bar, a hot table of seasonal eats, a salad bar, a dry-aging room and more.

1 Bloor East, at Yonge, mcewan.mcewangroup.ca

New Planta concept

David Lee’s Nota Bene was the talk of the town when it opened in 2008, and its closing at the end of December marked the end of an era. But here’s what Queen West diners can look forward to: a new concept from Lee’s successful Planta vegan empire. While not much is known about the menu, the 7,000-square-foot restaurant’s design will draw inspiration from bustling Chinese alleyways.

180 Queen West, at St. Patrick

Ten

One of 2019’s most intriguing new arrivals is Julian Bentivegna’s 10-seat chef’s table in Brockton Village, which promises multi-course, veggie-forward tasting menus that hope to “push Canadian fine dining forward.”

1132 College, at Dufferin, 10restaurant.ca

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Miku (opening Tora in early 2019)

Tora

Miku is going from as downtown as you can possibly get (with a location right on the lake) all the way up to Yorkdale with its new venture. Tora is set to open next to the Yorkdale Restoration Hardware location sometime this winter, and though menu details haven’t been revealed, expect pressed and blowtorched sushi (the company’s signature dish).

3401 Dufferin, at Hwy 401, aburirestaurants.com

Waska

Kay Pacha chef Elias Salazar is expanding his portfolio this year with Waska, a new venture that will encompass a restaurant (location TBD) as well as private chef and catering services. Waska will explore different facets of Peruvian cuisine, including Italo-Peruvian and nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) dishes.

waskatoronto.com

Yoshinaga

Chef Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga has had a hand in some of Toronto’s top-tier sushi destinations, including Yasu and (most recently) Shoushin. Now he’s set to open his own eponymous restaurant in Yorkville. Details are scarce, but you can bet sushi snobs are waiting with bated breath.

88 Avenue Rd, at Boswell

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco