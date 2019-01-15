New Toronto restaurants: Lov

Ivana Raca expands at Assembly, Le Notre becomes a Russian spot, Zakkushi opens on Queen, Smoked & Cracked shutters and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • The Good Son's new Shops At Don Mills location is nearing completion at 11 Karl Fraser (at Don Mills).
  • Smoked & Cracked has closed at 516 Mount Pleasant (at Millwood).
  • Saigon House is now open at 3393 Yonge (at Golfdale).

EAST

  • Cinq Foods is opening its first restaurant, Aviator, this month near Danforth and Coxwell.

WEST

  • Adelina, a modern Russian restaurant, will soon be replacing Le Notre at 538 Manning (at Harbord).
  • Le Swan (892 Queen West, at Crawford) is now offering dinner service seven days a week, as well as a lunch menu (not brunch!) Friday through Sunday.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco