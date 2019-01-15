New Toronto restaurants: Lov

×
Lov
DOWNTOWN
- Melrose on Adelaide is now open at 270 Adelaide West (at John) in the former home of Parlour.
- Zakkushi has opened at 620 Queen West (at Markham) in the former home of Loka.
- Montreal vegan spot Lov has announced plans to open a location at King and Portland.
- Ivana Raca and Brad Smith are opening Chef's Table, a new spot inside Assembly Chef's Hall (111 Richmond West, at York) focused on healthy eats, in the space formerly occupied by Bluenose Lobster.
NORTH
- The Good Son's new Shops At Don Mills location is nearing completion at 11 Karl Fraser (at Don Mills).
- Smoked & Cracked has closed at 516 Mount Pleasant (at Millwood).
- Saigon House is now open at 3393 Yonge (at Golfdale).
EAST
- Cinq Foods is opening its first restaurant, Aviator, this month near Danforth and Coxwell.
WEST
- Adelina, a modern Russian restaurant, will soon be replacing Le Notre at 538 Manning (at Harbord).
- Le Swan (892 Queen West, at Crawford) is now offering dinner service seven days a week, as well as a lunch menu (not brunch!) Friday through Sunday.