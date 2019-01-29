New Toronto restaurants: Milky's

Pastiche replaces Boralia, Kibo expands, Lou Dawg's serves its last rib, Rosalinda adds brunch, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Lou Dawg's has lost its last Toronto location; the Ryerson outpost (76 Gerrard East, at Church) of the BBQ eatery has shut down due to rising rents. Though they'll be a catering-only operation in Toronto for now, the company still operates restaurants in London, Hamilton and Waterloo.
  • Vegan Mexican eatery Rosalinda (133 Richmond West, at York) is now offering a weekday lunch prix fixe as well as a weekend brunch menu.
  • Freshly-opened Niuda (204 Queen West) will be giving away free hand-pulled noodle bowls on February 1 and 2 as part of its grand opening promo.
  • Milky's, a luxe new cafe offering brew from Landscape Coffee Roasters and weekly reservation-only coffee tastings, is opening February 4 at 760 Dundas West (at Markham).

NORTH

  • Chinese hot pot chain DaLongYi will be opening its first Canadian location in Richmond Hill at 350 Highway 7 (at Chalmers).
  • Daldongnae has opened a sister restaurant, Busan Galmaegi Korean BBQ, at 5931 Yonge (at Cummer).

EAST

WEST

  • Pastiche is now open at 59 Ossington (at Bruce) in the former home of Boralia.
  • The Alpine, a Canadiana-inspired beer bar, is opening soon at 2872 Dundas West (at Keele) in the previous home of Celts Pub.
  • Kibo Sushi has expanded. Omakase restaurant Kibo Secret Garden and Japanese grocery store Kibo Market are now open at 1415 Bloor West (at Symington).

