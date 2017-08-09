Spend $50 at H Bar or Smoque N' Bones and enjoy these dishes!

NOW Access gives you 25-40% extra spending money at Toronto's best bars, restaurants and shops. Curious how it works? Check out everything you need to know about buying and redeeming offers.

All taxes are included on your NOW Access card, but tips are extra!

Access Plus members (spend $50, get $70)

If you're an Access Plus member, this 40% extra spending money is waiting for you right now. But these offers are limited, so don't wait to take advantage of your membership benefits!

H BAR

Visit this Queen West hotspot with $50 on your NOW Access card and dive into an incredible feast. Access Plus members will get you $20 extra to enjoy. Here's how we'd spend it:

A medium order of wings (20)

Roasted beet salad with roasted chicken add-on

Steak sandwich with soup add-on

Two tallboys of Wellington County Dark (Wednesday special!)

Get this offer for H Bar now.

SMOQUE N' BONES

Just down the street from H Bar, you can devour some of the city's best Southern BBQ. $70 at Smoque N' Bones will get you and a friend a number of our favourites:

Pulled pork mac n' cheese

Cobb salad

Peppercorn beef brisket (large)

Brussel sprouts

Deep fried Jack Daniel's Oreos

Get this offer for Smoque N Bones now.

Basic members (spend $50, get $62.50)

Free basic memberships get you 25% more spending money on all of your NOW Access purchases. Amounts available to members are limited, so don't wait.

H BAR

Regular NOW Access members can make $62.50 go a long way at H Bar. Here's how we'd spend it:

Fried cauliflower florets tossed in H Bar coffee BBQ sauce

Mel's lettuce wraps with beef and three-pepper hot sauce

Steak frites with maple bourbon demi glace

Two pints of pilsner (Tuesday special!)

Get this offer for H Bar now.

SMOQUE N' BONES

$62.50 at Smoque N' Bones will easily cover a meal for two and let you try some great dishes. Here's what we'd buy with a NOW Access card:

Cornbread with hand-mixed sweet butter

Buttermilk chicken poppers with creamy dill sauce

Spicy sausage (large) with house-made grain mustard

Beef brisket (large) with braised cabbage

Pulled Pork with creamy coleslaw

Get this offer for Smoque N' Bones now.

Without NOW Access ($50 is just $50)

You won't get any of the exclusive member benefits of NOW Access. And just think, a lot of them are totally free! If you're an Access Plus member, you'll also enjoy a ton of VIP perks too.

Sign up for NOW Access today.

Want to know more and can't find the answers to your questions on nowaccess.ca? Write to us at nowaccess@nowtoronto.com.