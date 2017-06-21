Where to eat at Pride Toronto 2017

× Expand Picnic Food

GRAB & GO

Picnic Food (NEW) 120 Bloor East, 416-644-8888

This health-oriented downtown chain opened a Bloor-and-Church location just in time for your Pride-related refuelling. On top of a variety of salads, sandwiches, bento snack boxes and breakfast dishes, Picnic also offers cold-pressed juices and smoothies - perfect for cooling down and taking the edge off a hangover.

Flock 175 Bloor East, 416-925-4646

After enough partying, your body will inevitably start screaming for fruits and veg. Cory Vitiello has you covered. His Flock chain does hearty salads packed with fancy toppings (roasted cauliflower, goji berries, mango, daikon, French lentils) and finished with top-notch rotisserie chicken.

Halal Guys (NEW) 563 Yonge, 416-901-1011

The hype has cooled slightly for this New York shawarma-truck-turned-chain since it touched down in town last month. Expect lines to reappear during Pride, but if you stick it out, ample amounts of meat drizzled in "white sauce" (ooer) will be waiting.

North of Brooklyn 469 Church, 647-980-7990

The thin-crust slices at this Neapolitan-style pizzeria add a touch of refinement to the takeout experience - plus, nothing says "party" like hot garlic knots.

Fabarnak 519 Church, at Dundonald, 416-355-6781

When you pick up a hearty breakfast burrito or chow down on a dine-in brunch at this little café, you're also giving back to the 519's community outreach programming. Take note: it's closed on Sundays.

STAY & CHILL

Si Lom (NEW) 534 Church, 416-515-0888

The bucket-sized slushie cocktails will be a-flowin' all Pride weekend at this brand-spanking-new Thai joint. But you shouldn't party on an empty stomach, and the bold flavours in dishes like papaya salad and khao soi had early diners raving.

Tinuno 31 Howard, 647-343-9294

Lead your friends off the beaten path to this homey hideaway in St. James Town where Filipino feasts of grilled meat and seafood are laid out on banana leaves for literal hands-on digging.

Ethiopian House 4 Irwin, 416-923-5438

Got a long night ahead? Fuel up on platters of Ethiopian eats at thisstudent-approved hidden gem off Yonge where the value's as big asthe flavour.

Sabai Sabai 81 Bloor East, 647-748-4225

The northern Thai/Lao tapas joint moved from the bottom to the top of the Village last year, and bigger digs mean double the number of seats where you can nosh on pad gra prao and slurp tropical cocktails.

Wickson Social 5 St. Joseph, 647-748-1501

Vibrant yet refined, the Wickson is a classic Brit pub with a cosmopolitan twist. Nosh in style on hand-chopped burgers, oysters or maple-soy duck wings, and pick your poison from the equally well-curated wine, beer and cocktail lists.

