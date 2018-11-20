Trade a pair of socks for a glass of bubbly at these Toronto restaurants

× Expand Didriks/Flickr Socks for Bubbly

For a pair of new socks, you can score some free sparkling wine and help a good cause.

As part of the Socks for Bubbly campaign, until Sunday (November 25), you can get a flute of sparkling wine with the donation of a pair of new, unworn socks at 14 restaurants and bars in Toronto, including Bar Raval, DaiLo, La Banane, The Civic at the Broadview Hotel, Mother Tongue and Bar Begonia.

Montreal chef David Ferguson launched the initiative in 2014 after listening to a CBC radio documentary about how there’s always a high demand for socks at homeless shelters, despite people donating winter coats and sweaters. He reached out to his restaurant owner friends in Montreal and pitched the premise: a sock drive in exchange for champagne, prosecco and cava at their restaurants.

Last year, the campaign expanded to Toronto and in the last four years, Socks for Bubbly has donated 40,000 pairs of socks. In Toronto, Socks for Bubbly is working with The Scott Mission to distribute the donations to homeless youth and other marginalized populations.

Below, the full list of participating restaurants:

Bar Altura (571 Queen West)

Bar Begonia (252 Dupont)

Bar Raval (505 College)

Bar Reyna (158 Cumberland)

The Civic at the Broadview Hotel (106 Broadview)

DaiLo (503 College)

The Good Son (1096 Queen West)

I’ll Be Seeing You (757 Queen East)

Kay Pacha (744 St. Clair West)

La Banane (227 Ossington)

Melrose on Adelaide (270 Adelaide West)

Mother Tongue (348 Adelaide West)

ONE Restaurant (116 Yorkville)

Richmond Station (1 Richmond West)

@SamEdwardsTO