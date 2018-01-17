Toronto food and drink events for winter 2018

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Eats at last year’s Barn Burner tournament included Derek Dammann’s boudin noire.

Chefs For Change

January 18, January 25, February 15, February 22 and March 1

Each one of these five charity pop-up dinners (all going down at Propeller Coffee) features an all-star rotating cast of local chefs. The February dinners are sold out, but you could still try wares from Jason Bangerter (Langdon Hall), Elia Herrera (Los Colibris), Elias Salazar (Kay Pacha), Jesse Vallins (Maple Leaf Tavern), Rocco Agostino (Pizzeria Libretto) and more. Tickets are $150 each ($40 tax receipt offered, net profits support Community Food Centres Canada). chefsforchange.ca

Scott Pickett x Canoe

January 20 and 21

All the way from Melbourne, celebrated chef Scott Pickett will be teaming up with Canoe chefs John Horne and Ron McKinlay for a limited six-course tasting menu. Dinner is $150 (excluding drinks, tax and tip). canoerestaurant.com

2018 Small Ball Mini Cask Fest

January 20

Sample six unique limited-run cask beers, snag a commemorative glass and chow down on some Steambox Dumplings at Left Field Brewery’s east end space. leftfieldbrewery.ca

Psychic Brunch

January 21

At Cranberries in Cabbagetown, get two 15-minute readings and a $5 voucher towards brunch. Net proceeds benefiting Rainbow Association of Canadian Artists. We see eggs in your future. Tickets are $42. psychicbrunch.ca/reserve

Society of Beer Drinking Ladies Bevy 0037 / 4th Birthday Bash

January 26

Help the women/trans/nonbinary-oriented beer appreciation society ring in its fourth birthday with a bash at the new Junction Brewery space on Symes Road, featuring food by the Tempered Room. Tickets are $30. ladiesdrinkbeer.com

× Expand Matthew Ravenscroft roasts a whole lamb (you know, normal tailgate eats) at Barn Burner.

Drake Barn Burner Hockey Game

January 27

Wanna rub shoulders with the Toronto and Montreal food elite, watch some action-packed hockey and get a rare taste of top-notch MTL restaurants? Take a day trip to Prince Edward County, where chefs (Corey Vitiello, Scott Vivian, Derek Dammann and Antonio Park, to name just a few) will battle it out on the ice, then host a strolling dinner at the Drake Devonshire. Game tickets, including refreshments, are $25; dinner is $150. Shuttle buses offered. thedrakehotel.ca

Winterlicious 2018

January 26 to February 18

Start your engines: Toronto’s annual winter dining promo is about to kick off for another year, letting budget-conscious diners indulge in prix-fixe menus at 200 local restaurants. winterlicious.ca

12th Annual Auld Robbie Burns Day Supper

January 25

Danforth pub the Auld Spot is hosting this Burns Day dinner and “address to the haggis” (aka the reading of a famous poem by Burns praising the food of his homeland). Call 416-406-4688 to reserve.

Brine & Bubbles

January 26 and 27

Slurp down Canadian bivalves from Island Oysters and wash ’em down with Ontario beer, wine and sake at Cafe Con Leche in the Junction Triangle. Tickets are $37.50. brineandbubbles.eventbrite.ca

Phancy Food x Left Field

January 28

Catering company Phancy Food teams up with every baseball lover’s fave brewery for a boozy brunch. facebook.com/phancyfoodcatering

Indigenous Feast at Ku-Kum Kitchen

January 30

If you haven’t visited Joseph Shawana’s midtown bistro yet, here’s a chance to try his modern-Indigenous cuisine for yourself, with dishes like braised caribou, pine needle sorbet and fried smelts on the menu. Tickets are $75, including wine pairings and tip. ufeast.com

Feast In The East

February 3

Jonas Linturn – aka Chef Très Bohème – is cooking up a free dinner at Matt Durant Studio while Bonjay, Blunt Chunks and Foonyap perform. Tickets for the show are $10 in advance.

feastintheeast.tumblr.com

Toronto Tea Festival

February 3 and 4

Land yourself in hot water at this massive fest at the Reference Library featuring presentations, vendors and – of course – samples. Tickets are $15 to $25 ($65 for VIP preview on February 2). teafestivaltoronto.com

Winter Craft Beer Festival

February 10

Warm up by sampling the wares of three dozen Ontario breweries at Roundhouse Park. Retro ski gear encouraged; first 500 people get a free toque. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. craftbeerfest.ca

A Very Canadian Whisky Tasting

February 13

Spencer Gooderham – descendant of William Gooderham, who founded what was once Canada’s largest distillery – leads guests through samples of four notable Canadian whiskies at Spirit House. Also included: maple old-fashioneds and charcuterie. Tickets are $45. torontocommon.com

Live From The Sugar Shack at Parts & Labour

February 21

P&L is bringing the cabane à sucre to Parkdale with a dinner packed with wintry flavours — think spice, maple, tourtière and more. Wear your best flannel. Ticket price TBA. ufeast.com

Recipe for Change 2018

February 22

Support FoodShare’s programming and down tasty eats from Bertrand Alépée (The Tempered Room), Nuit Regular (Pai), Bashir Munye and more at St. Lawrence Temporary North Market. Tickets are $115 to $135. recipeforchange.me

Toronto Winter Brewfest

March 2 and 3

Sample over 150 beers from 40 different breweries at this massive beer bash at Exhibition Place. Tickets are $24.95 to $79.95. brewfest.ca

FoodFight Culinary Charity Boxing Tournament

March 12

Sure, they can cook, but can they fight? A dozen Canadian chefs (including Fidel Gastro’s Matt Basile, Antler’s Michael Hunter and Buca’s Luke Haines) will go head to head in the ring at Daniels Spectrum, with 50 per cent of ticket sales going to Second Harvest. (My money’s on Hunter – a dude that outdoorsy has probably fought at least one bear.) Tickets start at $46. secondharvest.ca

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco