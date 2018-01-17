Toronto food and drink events for winter 2018

Natalia Manzocco
Eats at last year’s Barn Burner tournament included Derek Dammann’s boudin noire.
Chefs For Change
January 18, January 25, February 15, February 22 and March 1
Each one of these five charity pop-up dinners (all going down at Propeller Coffee) features an all-star rotating cast of local chefs. The February dinners are sold out, but you could still try wares from Jason Bangerter (Langdon Hall), Elia Herrera (Los Colibris), Elias Salazar (Kay Pacha), Jesse Vallins (Maple Leaf Tavern), Rocco Agostino (Pizzeria Libretto) and more. Tickets are $150 each ($40 tax receipt offered, net profits support Community Food Centres Canada). chefsforchange.ca
Scott Pickett x Canoe
January 20 and 21
All the way from Melbourne, celebrated chef Scott Pickett will be teaming up with Canoe chefs John Horne and Ron McKinlay for a limited six-course tasting menu. Dinner is $150 (excluding drinks, tax and tip). canoerestaurant.com
2018 Small Ball Mini Cask Fest
January 20
Sample six unique limited-run cask beers, snag a commemorative glass and chow down on some Steambox Dumplings at Left Field Brewery’s east end space. leftfieldbrewery.ca
Psychic Brunch
January 21
At Cranberries in Cabbagetown, get two 15-minute readings and a $5 voucher towards brunch. Net proceeds benefiting Rainbow Association of Canadian Artists. We see eggs in your future. Tickets are $42. psychicbrunch.ca/reserve
Society of Beer Drinking Ladies Bevy 0037 / 4th Birthday Bash
January 26
Help the women/trans/nonbinary-oriented beer appreciation society ring in its fourth birthday with a bash at the new Junction Brewery space on Symes Road, featuring food by the Tempered Room. Tickets are $30. ladiesdrinkbeer.com
Matthew Ravenscroft roasts a whole lamb (you know, normal tailgate eats) at Barn Burner.
Drake Barn Burner Hockey Game
January 27
Wanna rub shoulders with the Toronto and Montreal food elite, watch some action-packed hockey and get a rare taste of top-notch MTL restaurants? Take a day trip to Prince Edward County, where chefs (Corey Vitiello, Scott Vivian, Derek Dammann and Antonio Park, to name just a few) will battle it out on the ice, then host a strolling dinner at the Drake Devonshire. Game tickets, including refreshments, are $25; dinner is $150. Shuttle buses offered. thedrakehotel.ca
Winterlicious 2018
January 26 to February 18
Start your engines: Toronto’s annual winter dining promo is about to kick off for another year, letting budget-conscious diners indulge in prix-fixe menus at 200 local restaurants. winterlicious.ca
12th Annual Auld Robbie Burns Day Supper
January 25
Danforth pub the Auld Spot is hosting this Burns Day dinner and “address to the haggis” (aka the reading of a famous poem by Burns praising the food of his homeland). Call 416-406-4688 to reserve.
Brine & Bubbles
January 26 and 27
Slurp down Canadian bivalves from Island Oysters and wash ’em down with Ontario beer, wine and sake at Cafe Con Leche in the Junction Triangle. Tickets are $37.50. brineandbubbles.eventbrite.ca
Phancy Food x Left Field
January 28
Catering company Phancy Food teams up with every baseball lover’s fave brewery for a boozy brunch. facebook.com/phancyfoodcatering
Indigenous Feast at Ku-Kum Kitchen
January 30
If you haven’t visited Joseph Shawana’s midtown bistro yet, here’s a chance to try his modern-Indigenous cuisine for yourself, with dishes like braised caribou, pine needle sorbet and fried smelts on the menu. Tickets are $75, including wine pairings and tip. ufeast.com
Feast In The East
February 3
Jonas Linturn – aka Chef Très Bohème – is cooking up a free dinner at Matt Durant Studio while Bonjay, Blunt Chunks and Foonyap perform. Tickets for the show are $10 in advance.
Toronto Tea Festival
February 3 and 4
Land yourself in hot water at this massive fest at the Reference Library featuring presentations, vendors and – of course – samples. Tickets are $15 to $25 ($65 for VIP preview on February 2). teafestivaltoronto.com
Winter Craft Beer Festival
February 10
Warm up by sampling the wares of three dozen Ontario breweries at Roundhouse Park. Retro ski gear encouraged; first 500 people get a free toque. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. craftbeerfest.ca
A Very Canadian Whisky Tasting
February 13
Spencer Gooderham – descendant of William Gooderham, who founded what was once Canada’s largest distillery – leads guests through samples of four notable Canadian whiskies at Spirit House. Also included: maple old-fashioneds and charcuterie. Tickets are $45. torontocommon.com
Live From The Sugar Shack at Parts & Labour
February 21
P&L is bringing the cabane à sucre to Parkdale with a dinner packed with wintry flavours — think spice, maple, tourtière and more. Wear your best flannel. Ticket price TBA. ufeast.com
Recipe for Change 2018
February 22
Support FoodShare’s programming and down tasty eats from Bertrand Alépée (The Tempered Room), Nuit Regular (Pai), Bashir Munye and more at St. Lawrence Temporary North Market. Tickets are $115 to $135. recipeforchange.me
Toronto Winter Brewfest
March 2 and 3
Sample over 150 beers from 40 different breweries at this massive beer bash at Exhibition Place. Tickets are $24.95 to $79.95. brewfest.ca
FoodFight Culinary Charity Boxing Tournament
March 12
Sure, they can cook, but can they fight? A dozen Canadian chefs (including Fidel Gastro’s Matt Basile, Antler’s Michael Hunter and Buca’s Luke Haines) will go head to head in the ring at Daniels Spectrum, with 50 per cent of ticket sales going to Second Harvest. (My money’s on Hunter – a dude that outdoorsy has probably fought at least one bear.) Tickets start at $46. secondharvest.ca