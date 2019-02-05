Toronto restaurants with Valentine's Day 2019 menus

× Expand Garrison Creek

3030

The Junction's fave beer bar is offering a $65 four-course prix fixe that includes gnocchi with parmesan and rapini, pistachio-crusted salmon and tiramisu for dessert. Menu / call 416-769-5736 or email to book

Assembly Chef's Hall

Five of Assembly's restaurants are teaming up to offer food hall visitors a $75 per person prix fixe featuring oysters from Mira Mira, white truffle risotto from the recently-launched Chef's Table, and Bar Reyna's beef short ribs. Menu / reservations

Baro

Steve Gonzalez's sprawling King West eatery is offering a $75, four-course Latin American menu that includes oysters, seared scallops with coconut and jalapeno, Wagyu steak with shellfish chaufa and a plantain and banana split. Menu / reservations

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons eatery has a $135 prix-fixe slate offered from from 5 to 10 pm on V-Day. Among the options: A muscovy duck trio, smoked pigeon breast, black cod, and grass-fed New York strip. Menu / reservations

Garrison Creek

This new Italian spot on College is offering what they've dubbed a “7 Deadly Sins” menu, with each of the seven courses — from strawberry risotto to grilled sea scallops and filet mignon — including chocolate in some form. Menu / call 647-748-8500 to book

Globe Bistro

The Danforth special-occasion fave is offering a $79, three-course menu over two seatings; staff promise some "extra surprises for the hopeless romantics in the room". Menu / reservations

Hotmess

The College Tex-Mex joint is teaming up with dining events platform U-Feast for a multi-course V-Day hoedown, a steal of a deal at $50. Menu / reservations

Miku

Celebrate in style with a Valentine's Day kaiseki (tasting) menu at waterfront sushi spot Miku. For the five-course slate features Wagyu beef filet with seared foie, an aburi sushi platter, and a raspberry chocolate dessert. Menu / reservations

Momofuku Kojin

Momofuku Kōjin is offering a three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day menu for both lunch and dinner service running from February 14 until February 15 (for all you late bookers out there). Lunch is $45, while dinner is $120. Menu / reservations

Montecito

Montecito's four-course, $85 prix fixe features squash salad, seared pork belly, pan-roasted cod, gnocchi and more. Menu / reservations

Neruda

This brand new Latin/Mediterranean spot in the Beaches is offering a $69 three-course prix fixe that makes stellar use of its massive wood-fired grill with offerings like dry-aged beef and sea bream. Menu / reservations

Rosalinda

The vegan Mexican spot's prix fixe, at $35 for four courses, is one of the most budget-friendly in town. Dishes include cactus pear ceviche, beet and "chorizo" tamales, and key lime cake. Reservations

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco