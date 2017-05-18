Would you dine in a stranger's kitchen?

× Expand Natalia Manzocco MasterChef Canada alum Vince Spitale dishes out pasta in his kitchen.

There’s no better soothing balm for a rough day than a hot, heaping scoop of Bolognese; luckily, that’s precisely what is waiting for me in Vince Spitale’s garage.

On the night of my scheduled visit to the chef’s place, I manage to take several wrong turns (in this case, downtowner plus unfamiliar GO bus timetable equals utter disaster) and show up late. I am cranky. I am exhausted. I am, above all, hungry.

Soon, I arrive at a silent suburban cul-de-sac in Pickering, where I head down the driveway, past the house and into the side door of a detached garage. Inside is the Italian equivalent of a secret clubhouse – a massive wooden slab table, framed family photos, a wood-burning pizza oven – and a slew of friendly faces that belong to total strangers, buddies of the chef who’ve been invited for dinner.

Me? I don’t know Spitale, but I’ve invited myself over anyway.

Spitale occasionally puts his garage kitchen up for reservation on VizEat, an online service and app that’s active in 110 countries and making inroads in North America.

Much like on Airbnb, hosts can sign up to feed guests, hold pop-up food events, show people around local food hot spots or teach cooking classes, and interested parties can book through the app.

For Spitale, whom you might know from Season 3 of MasterChef Canada, opening up his kitchen is a way to entertain members of the public while offering a novel dining experience.

“It’s a little bit of a looser atmosphere,” he says over a glass of wine. “I limit it to 20, 25 people most of the time because I want the experience to be intimate. I’m about good food, abundance. We do everything family-style, the way I grew up eating.”

Spitale specializes in southern Italian cuisine. Tonight, he slides me a plate of rigatoni in that great, wine-heavy Bolognese, which I immediately fall upon like a wolverine.

Though Spitale undoubtedly knows his way around a plate of pasta, he decided long ago the restaurant lifestyle wasn’t for him. The chef has four daughters and runs a successful contracting business by day (all the better to build his own pizza oven).

“There’s tons of talent out there. I can name three of my aunts who are way better than me or a restaurant – that’s not even a joke,” Spitale laughs. “Lots of hidden gems, right? So VizEat is obviously giving an opportunity to home cooks and people like myself, too, to provide that experience.”

A few times a year, Spitale opens up the garage’s doors to the public for dinner. Sometimes, he’ll even fly in his co-contestants from MasterChef to spice things up. Those nights, he says, tend to sell out pretty quickly.

He recalls one event.

“Dr. Shawn [Karls] was very good with tartares, so he did a steak, a beet and a tuna, which was nice. And Terry [Adido] brought his fantastic desserts, and I did my take – Mediterranean, southern Italian flavours.”

He has all his dinner guests sign the garage fridge with a Sharpie; the door is coated in black scribbles.

Lamentably, he says, he doesn’t always get to shoot the breeze with guests the way he does tonight, what with being his own prep and cleanup crew. He estimates each event takes four days’ worth of work.

“But I enjoy it,” he says. “It drives me.”

After I crush the pasta course (“God bless how you eat,” Spitale remarks), he brings a plate of osso buco smeared with a rich white bean purée, a twist on the usual polenta.

“I stayed up all night making it,” one of Vince’s pals cracks.

“Maybe you should audition for MasterChef!” someone chimes in.

“He’s waiting for Master SousChef.”

“I wanna see what the challenges would be for that.”

“‘How fast can you pick up fresh herbs at Metro’?”

An hour later, I head back downtown with a full belly, a face awash in warm wine glow and some good memories – but not before I sign the fridge.

