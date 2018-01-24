15 last-minute picks for Winterlicious 2018

× Expand Natalia Manzocco A few of the offerings from the Winterlicious 2018 menu at Cafe Boulud.

Winterlicious 2018 is about to kick off at more than 200 Toronto restaurants, with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus available from January 26 to February 8. For deal-hungry diners, this is a chance to check out local restaurants (including some higher-end spots) for a song.

If you left your reservations until the last minute this year, here's a few of our favourite places on the list that still have resos available. Note that prime times (specifically, Friday and Saturday evenings) may be booked up for many of these restaurants — but you'll likely have some luck if you try midweek, or earlier or later reservation times. Good luck and happy eating!

Antler

Get your game on at Michael Hunter's Dundas West tavern with a $53 dinner menu featuring Bruce County venison ragout with tagliatelle, wild game terrine, or pumpkin sticky toffee pudding. (Menu / reservations)

Auberge du Pommier

Sample O&B's high-end French fare with a $33 lunch or $53 dinner prix-fixe. Options include Cornish hen, beef tenderloin, orechiette pasta with charred radicchio and citrus-crusted salmon. (Menu / reservations)

Bymark

Dine like a Bay Street bigshot on sea trout with squid-ink spaetzle, harissa steak tartare with quail egg, or venison loin at lunch ($33) or dinner ($53). (Menu / reservations)

Cafe Boulud

A (top-notch) grilled kale salad, steak frites, steelhead trout and a grapefruit sorbet sundae topped with halwa floss features on Boulud's prix-fixe menu ($33 lunch, $53 dinner). (Menu / reservations)

Drake Hotel

Dig into torchietti with mushrooms and fontina, roasted chicken with pommes Anna, or pan-seared trout with chard and lentils at the Drake. Lunch is $28; dinner is $43. (Menu / reservations)

Lena

Check out Anthony Walsh's stately South American spot with a $33 lunch menu or $53 dinner menu featuring pork and guajillo meatballs with octopus, albacore tuna or pasta in chicken-guanciale ragu. (Menu / reservations)

Loka

Dave Mottershall caters to both pork lovers and vegans alike with his $43 dinner menu, featuring housemade shaved lonza, maple pork belly, roasted mushrooms with truffle potatoes and farm-fresh veggies. (Menu / reservations)

Los Colibris

Elia Herrera's modern-Mexican menu (lunch $28, dinner $43) includes pozole verde, chicken in peanut mole, and Mexican rice with seafood and tomato sofrito. (Menu / reservations)

Maple Leaf Tavern

Head to Jesse Vallins' refined east-side tavern for a $43 menu featuring grilled maple-chili sausage, winter vegetable salads, grilled beef short rib or a striploin cheeseburger. (Menu / reservations)

Momofuku Daisho

Say goodbye to Daisho before the Momo complex's third floor gets an overhaul. Their $33 lunch and $53 dinner menu features faves like char tartare, crispy chicken buns, cod with wilted greens and warm bundt cake with honey. (Menu / reservations)

ONE

Lunch ($33) and dinner ($53) options at Mark McEwan's Yorkville eatery include spiced salmon, karaage tostadas, and braised-lamb agnolotti. (Menu / reservations)

People's Eatery

Sample a fun mix of Kensington Market-inspired eats – "General Tso-fu", Jamaican braised beef and sea bass in black bean sauce – for $43. (Menu / reservations)

R&D

The R&D 'Licious menu is a steal at $23 for lunch, $33 for dinner. Options include tom yum salmon belly, sweet-and-sour tonkatsu, and yuzu meringue tart. (Menu / reservations)

Sassafraz

People-watch in style in Yorkville while munching on a $28 lunch menu or $43 dinner menu featuring escargots and bacon, Arctic char or Quebec duck breast. (Menu / reservations)

The Carbon Bar

Try refined BBQ dishes – crispy BBQ pork belly, blackened salmon or brisket – for $43. (Menu / reservations)

