As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Bob Roper, vice president and chair of Art Management Program.

What do you teach at Harris? What are other ways you are involved in the music industry?

I teach Artist Management, O Canada! (a Canadian music history course), The "New" Music Industry, Contemporary Issues, Tour Management, Career/Internship Planning and host the Guest Lecture Series.

Why do you think Harris is such an internationally acclaimed school?

The quality and experience of the faculty and staff.

How do you define excellence in teaching?

Inspiring students through real life and hands-on experiences, how to learn without testing and overcoming limitations.

What has been your proudest moment at Harris?

Seeing so many of our graduates in important jobs and positions in the current music industry.

