As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Doug McClement, vice president and chair of Audio Production Program.

What do you teach at Harris? What are other ways you are involved in the music industry?

Producing, engineering an studio management.

Why do you think Harris is such an internationally acclaimed school?

All the instructors are professionals currently working in the Toronto music industry, not people who left the industry a decade ago, so students are receiving relevant information from those who know what today's music industry is looking for.

How do you define excellence in teaching?

Inspiring and helping young people obtain the skills necessary to enter a career that they are passionate about.

What has been your proudest moment at Harris?

Whenever I see a graduate's name on the credits of a film, television show or album, or encounter a graduate on the crew of a show that my company is involved in, I couldn't be any more proud if it was one of my own kids.

Any additional comments?

I've taught over 2,000 students at Harris since I joined the staff in 1994, and every week, I run into at least one grad working on a show as a sound engineer or in some management position. In fact, I've actually been hired by Harris grads who now run audio or video production companies few times.

