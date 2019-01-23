As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Heather Gardner, head of music supervision and licensing at Vapor RMW.

When did you graduate from Harris Institute? What are you doing now?

I graduated from the Recording Arts Management program at Harris Institute in 2009, and am now working at Vapor RMW handling music supervision and licensing for advertising, television, film and new media projects.

Looking back, what faculty member or course was the most influential to you and why?

Learning A&R from David Quilico of Sony/ATV was incredibly influential. He was so generous with his time and introduced me to their sync team when I was figuring out what path I wanted to take in the music industry. Having faculty members that were entrenched in the current music industry and that were invested in seeing you succeed opened many doors and introduced many new contacts.

What is one of your proudest professional accomplishments?

I was incredibly honoured to win the first Canadian Sync Award for Best Sync - Commercial at last year's Canadian Music Week, celebrating Vapor RMW's work on John St.'s #EatTogether campaign for President's Choice.

