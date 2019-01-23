As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Martin Pilchner, associate director of the Audio Production Program.

What do you teach at Harris? What are other ways you are involved in the music industry?

I teach computer science, acoustics and studio design. In the industry, I am principal of Pilchner Schoustal International Inc., specializing in critical use acoustic architecture for the creative industries. We develop leading studio environments for music, broadcast and film, with over 30 years and with more than 1,000 facilities to our credit. We work globally for institutional and commercial clients as well as the entertainment industry elite.

Why do you think Harris is such an internationally acclaimed school?

Harris Institute is a unique place where the passion and energy of industry leaders coalesces into a potent educational experience.

How do you define excellence in teaching?

Education is not conveying information, but rather helping students make the emotional connection to experience visceral.

What has been your proudest moment at Harris?

It really is working in the industry and so frequently coming across past students who have gone on with their careers in such meaningful ways.

