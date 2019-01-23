As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Nicole Rochefort, owner and founder of AIM: Artists In Motion.

When did you graduate from Harris Institute? What are you doing now?

I graduated in 2004 with honours, and I now own the Toronto-based independent booking agency, AIM: Artists In Motion, where I'm an agent to a diverse roster of dynamic artists.

Looking back, what faculty member or course was the most influential to you and why?

Bo Cairo taught me Live Sound in the first semester and has become one of my most cherished friends. Dan Broome’s marketing class and how he taught the class was hands-down my favourite course.

What is one of your proudest professional accomplishments?

In 2014, I toured a 24 piece band from Australia and had the pleasure of watching them from the side of the stage at the Montreal Jazz Festival while over 40,000 people grooved to their set.

Any additional comments?

I’m thrilled to be part of the Harris legacy and as an instructor, I am honoured to be shaping the success of future graduates.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Harris 30th