As part of the Harris Digital Residency, we're profiling alumni and faculty of Harris Institute. Read about highlights and memories of Harris throughout the years and help celebrate 30 years of excellence.

Who are you?

Phil Demetro, mastering engineer at Lacquer Channel.

When did you graduate from Harris Institute? What are you doing now?

I graduated 22 years ago from the Production/Engineering program and went straight into an internship with George Graves at The Lacquer Channel. George was considered the godfather and under his guidance, I was cutting records in my first week of the internship and never felt the need to do anything else since.

Looking back, what faculty member or course was the most influential to you and why?

There were a lot of courses and instructors at the Harris Institute that profoundly affected my view of the music industry including Bo Cairo, Don Garbut, Doug McClement and Martin Pilchner. However, Bob Roper, who taught on the management side of the program, gave me insight into a side of this business that the engineering side didn't focus on. It was a broad learning perspective and it was fun.

What is one of your proudest professional accomplishments?

I never in a million years thought I would be working in the music business for this long. To have met, worked and been trusted with thousands of people and their projects is pretty mind blowing to me.

Any additional comments?

I'd like to thank all the members of my graduating class, instructors, staff and John Harris of the Harris Institute for changing my life.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Harris 30th