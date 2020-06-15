iMD Health database proves to be a useful tool for both patients and physicians

× Expand Getty Images

Online health-care databases aren’t just for those who are sick at home, hoping to avoid leaving the couch by self-diagnosing their symptoms. Physicians and other health-care providers have also integrated medical education platforms, like iMD Health, into their practices. By consulting with the information found on the site, health-care professionals are able to provide their patients with the best care possible.

According to a survey conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), 89 per cent of health-care providers reported that their medical practice or health-care system now utilizes online health services to provide patient care.

With iMD Health, physicians are able to access all of the information needed in one place. This is just one of the reasons why online health databases are now being used within clinics and hospitals. Through iMD Health, doctors have access to a library filled with not only information to help patients understand their condition but to also help them manage this at home. For example, health-care providers can access resources like heart-healthy recipes and these can then be shared with their diabetic patients. Furthermore, physicians with pregnant patients can send them home from the appointment with prenatal exercises and stretches found on the iMD Health database.

Resources found on the database can help physicians clearly explain specific diseases, illnesses or diagnostic tests to their patients. For those with diverse language and learning needs, doctors can access the resources in different languages or mediums. iMD Health is also filled with videos, images and booklets. It is the strong communication between a physician and patient that will put the patient at ease. Lack of clear communication between a physician and patient can leave the patient feeling anxious or confused. It can also lead to decreased treatment compliance. During the appointment, doctors can share their screen and further explain the information found on the health-care database to their patient. Physicians can also privately and securely email the information to the patient so that they can review it at a later time.

When a health-care provider uses an online platform to educate a patient during an appointment, the patient will be more engaged and that will result in productive discussion. iMD Health suggests that patients remember only 20 per cent of what their health-care provider tells them and only 10 per cent of what they remember is correct. With statistics like this, it’s no surprise that patients feel the urge to consult Google for further answers after their appointment.

By sharing access to the online health platform with the patient, they can find the same comprehensive information post-appointment. This will keep patients from accessing any incorrect content that differs from what they were told by their physician.

The use of an online database, like iMD Health, within clinics and hospitals can also increase efficiency as physicians can quickly access the information they are searching for. Furthermore, patients will be better engaged during the appointment, which saves the health-care system a considerable amount of money. iMD Health notes that unengaged patients cost health-care eight to 21 per cent more than engaged patients.

