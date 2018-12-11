High Buys: Get cooking with Bong Appétit

× Expand Bong Appetit

Swordfish teriyaki garnished with toasted sesame seeds, sweet potato skins topped with pancetta and chipotle crema, raspberry peach pie with a buttery crumble layer. These are just some of the drool-worthy recipes in this new cookbook, and they will all get you high.

From the editors of the Vice TV series (and published by Ten Speed Press), this tome features 65 recipes ranging from appetizers and salads, to pasta, entrees, cocktails and desserts. The first third of the book explains the basics of cooking with weed, like how to control dosing, understanding terpenes and the decarboxylation process, and features recipes for several different types of cannabis infusions including oil, butter, coconut milk, whipped cream and honey.

Recipes are varied enough for beginners to seasoned home cooks and each one outlines the amount of THC per serving and for the total recipe. And they’re accompanied by Martha Stewart-worthy photos. In case you overdo it, there’s a handy section titled “What to do if you eat too much THC.”

$40 at Type Books (883 Queen West, 2887 Dundas West, 427 Spadina Rd), typebooks.ca

