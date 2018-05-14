Inside Out Profile: Christiaan Olwagen

As part of this month's Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of filmmakers and community members associated with Inside Out. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

Director and writer. Sometimes film. Sometimes theatre.

What's your most recent film about?

A coming-of-age war musical about a small town boy who gets chosen to serve his compulsory two-year military training in the South African Defense Force Choir and Concert group – known as the “Canaries” – during the height of the Apartheid regime.

If you had to cook one dish to impress a potential film financier, what would it be?

Parmesan-encrusted chicken fillets with roast garlic tomato mole.

What's one way the Canadian film industry could be more inclusive?

To quote Frances McDormand: "two words: inclusion rider. " Ensure gender and racial diversity both on and behind the camera.

In your opinion, what are some ways that Inside Out has impacted the LGBTQ community?

Giving an amazing an important platform to LGBTQ storytellers. Showcasing the beauty and diversity of gender and identity. Creating a space for dialogue within the community. Promoting cross-cultural pollination by inviting films from across the globe.

Are there any filmmakers who inspire you right now?

I'm inspired by the brave filmmakers from my continent creating LGBTQ films. Especially Kenyan director Wanuri Kahui (RAFIKI) and South African director John Trengove (INXEBA) whose films were both banned in their countries.

Visit the Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency