Inside Out Profile: Sarah Fodey

What do you do in your industry?

I mostly write (come up with ideas) and produce (figure out how to finance and execute said ideas), but the film premiering at Inside Out this year is my directorial debut.

What's your most recent film about?

From the late 1950s through the early 1990s, men and women were purged from their careers in Canadian public service due to their sexuality. They were interrogated, threatened and manipulated. Many suffered psychological effects. Some took their own lives. It was one of the largest bullying campaigns in Canada’s history. The Fruit Machine is their story, a story rooted in hope and a country’s struggle to do the right thing.

This has been a passion project that I first started developing over 16 years ago. Determination is key in this industry! We’re thrilled to be sharing our film at Inside Out with a few of the survivors in attendance. Join us on June 1st at TIFF Bell Lightbox at 4:45pm.

If you had to cook one dish to impress a potential film financier, what would it be?

I would probably ask my partner what to make and then promptly ask her nicely to make it. Ha! Cooking really isn’t my thing, but a good pour of whisky can close a deal, too, no?

What's one way the Canadian film industry could be more inclusive?

I think Frances McDormand said it best at this year’s Oscars: inclusion riders. It was a rallying cry, and an important, timely one. To address entrenched inequality, we require more than a mental shift. Inclusion riders would translate into significant gains. Obviously this kind of change is not going to happen overnight, but there is a current drive and momentum that hopefully will be the catalyst for ushering in real change, real inclusivity.

In your opinion, what are some ways that Inside Out has impacted the LGBTQ community?

Visibility and representation, with style and personality. Inside Out provides such a powerful platform for showcasing new and established talent. It puts our LGBTQ+ community on the global stage both as storytellers and passionate moviegoers.

Are there any filmmakers who inspire you right now?

Francis Lee. Todd Haynes (always). Chloé Zhao. Sean Baker. Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Can I keep going? These filmmakers take risks, and deliver. From bold casting to heart-twisting, unexpected interpretations of scripts, they remind me why I love film – as a moviegoer and as a moviemaker.

