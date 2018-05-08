Inside Out Profile: Sook-Yin Lee

As part of this month's Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of filmmakers and community members associated with Inside Out. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Photo: Yuula Benivolski

What do you do in your industry?

I write and direct movies. I am also a radio and TV broadcaster, creator, host and co-producer of the podcast Sleepover on CBC. I make and perform music with the band Jooj, as well as make dance, visual art and a variety of performance work. Plus I love swimming.

What's your most recent film about?

Ghosts, overwhelming parents, love confusion and wanting to be free. Octavio is Dead! premieres Saturday, June 2 at Inside Out. Original motion picture soundtrack on Last Gang Records/eOne on Friday, June 15th. In theatres June 22nd!!!!!

If you had to cook one dish to impress a potential film financier, what would it be?

Instant pot. It impresses me!

What's one way the Canadian film industry could be more inclusive?

Be inclusive. Hire gatekeepers who are truly diverse and sensitive to the concerns of filmmakers. Give them room to do their jobs.

In your opinion, what are some ways that Inside Out has impacted the LGBTQ community?

Inside Out creates a platform for awesome movies, supports incredible LGBTQ creators. Throws parties that are fun and events that are exciting and meaningful.

Are there any filmmakers who inspire you right now?

Kira Muratova, an ever poetic, political, satirical Ukranian filmmaker. She's a veteran storyteller who worked in factories to fund her movies. The Safdie brothers have a kinetic and surprising touch reminiscent of John Cassavetes. And Chloé Zhao, a deeply committed filmmaker who derives inspiration from longterm friendships with those who are the subjects of her movies.

