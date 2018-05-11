Inside Out Profile: Tiffany Bartok

As part of this month's Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of filmmakers and community members associated with Inside Out. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

Director.

What's your most recent film about?

Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story is about the complicated life of famed makeup artist, Kevyn Aucoin who passed away at the height of his career of a mysterious disease. It is screening at TIFF Bell Lightbox June 2 at 4:15.

If you had to cook one dish to impress a potential film financier, what would it be?

My chili!

What's one way the Canadian film industry could be more inclusive?

Hmmmm not sure about this one... I've always had good experiences with the Canadian film industry.

In your opinion, what are some ways that Inside Out has impacted the LGBTQ community?

I am just learning about Inside Out for the first time and am completely blown away by its reach and dedication. An absolute asset to the LGBTQ film community.

Are there any filmmakers who inspire you right now?

Barbara Kopple and Andrea Arnold inspire me greatly because of their committed voices and prolific careers.

