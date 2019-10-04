Alexandra Baird, Ripe Nutrition

As part of Small Business Month's Small Biz and Money Digital Residency, we're profiling the speakers that participated in our NOW Futures panel on thriving as a small business in Toronto.

What is your business and what do you do?

I am a holistic chef & nutritionist. I have a line of beauty broths and other holistic health, wellness and beauty products such as perfumes, kombuchas, super freezies.

What inspired your small business? Tell us the story of your inception.

I had my own personal struggles with my physical and mental health and I knew I needed a change, I cooked myself clean and in the process I transformed my body, mind and spirit. I changed my lifestyle and by doing so I completely transformed the way I felt. It inspired me to start Ripe and help other people the way I helped myself

When it comes to customer payment and check-out experiences, what is the biggest challenge you face in your small business?

We accept all forms of payment and haven’t run into any significant issues regarding check-out experience.

Why are low-cost, reliable solutions important to a small business owner?

Because it is low-cost and reliable!

How do you build trust with your customers? Why is building trust important?

I truly believe in my product. I source the highest quality ingredients possible, and my clients can taste that.

What piece of advice would you share with others who want to grow their own small business?

Find your niche in something that you feel passionate about. Be the best at what you do.