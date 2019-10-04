Natasha Geddes, Good Goddess

As part of Small Business Month's Small Biz and Money Digital Residency, we're profiling the speakers that participated in our NOW Futures panel on thriving as a small business in Toronto.

What is your business and what do you do?

Last September, I launched a company called, GOOD GODDESS. I like to describe it as a contemporary wellness brand that offers beautiful, confusion-free nutrition-based health and beauty products. All our products help you become a more optimal version of yourself by adding function to foods. Our products can be found online, at our Flagship store and at our exclusive retail partners. On that note, we also just opened our multi-brand Flagship store in Yorkville Village last spring!

What inspired your small business? Tell us the story of your inception.

Even in my previous life as a Fashion Buyer, I was always deeply into mindful cooking and nutrition, always challenging myself to create delicious gluten-free, dairy-free recipes and explore the power of supplements. My hobby took on a life of it’s own when I became inundated with messages asking for more information about my food and magic potions. That’s when I realized that so many people want to live their healthiest life but they just need a little direction. And there was the light bulb moment… I followed my heart and became certified in Integrative Nutrition (“for fun”) and unintentionally began to build a vision. The passion was so strong, I quit my job and started building the Good Goddess brand and developing the product line while private cooking for special clients on the side.

When it comes to customer payment and check-out experiences, what is the biggest challenge you face in your small business?

In terms of payment process, the faster the better. We become really close to our clients and taking money from friends and the little community we’ve built starts to feel awkward. Especially when it comes to their health.

Why are low-cost, reliable solutions important to a small business owner?

Because everything is so expensive and I never really cared for the expression “death by a thousand paper cuts” until now!

How do you build trust with your customers? Why is building trust important?

By listening. Our clients come into the store, email, DM and text all their health concerns and really turn to us for long-term solutions. We have to listen and assess accordingly and because we are honest, kind and real (plus our products really do work!), they become hooked on this beautiful lifestyle.

What piece of advice would you share with others who want to grow their own small business?

Customer service goes a really long way. In this overstimulate, saturated and email-fatigued retail world, customer service seems to be a luxury now so that’s where you can shine your brightest and stand apart. Call me old school but, why would you give someone your money if they’re not nice to you? I wouldn’t…