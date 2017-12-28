10 tips for successful Bunz-ing

Earlier this year I moved into a new apartment and found myself in need of certain items and in possession of unwanted items. There was too much to donate and I didn’t want to go on a big shopping spree. So I decided to try the Bunz app. Within two weeks I was hooked.

What started as a group on Facebook has grown into more than 200 Facebook groups and a user-friendly app with 165,000 users. Not only does Bunz assist with trading items, information and services in safe spaces, but the bartering approach promotes environmental sustainability and a counter economy.

I’ve been able to get rid of many items – cooking tools from culinary school, some of my mother’s fabulous clothes from the 80s, an IKEA desk – and have also accumulated new stuff – a hand drill, Art Deco water glasses, a full-length mirror.

What I did not expect was the sense of community built around Bunz, and it just keeps on giving. As Toronto becomes an increasingly expensive city to live in, Bunz provides. I’ve seen people receive fans during the blistering summer and heaters in winter, sometimes for free. I’ve filled my apartment with Bunz-sourced plants and gotten tips from community members on how to care for them.

But as the platform has grown I’ve noticed disregard for the philosophy of Bunz, and that can result in useless posts, spam and annoying interactions. In recent months I’ve seen an increasing number of users asking for cash, gift cards and booze, which runs counter to Bunz’ money-free principles.

With that in mind, here are 10 tips for successful bunzing.

1. Bunz is a cash-free zone

There shouldn’t be any exchange of cash for goods, but foreign currency seems to be acceptable. If you’re listing cash in your ISOs (in search of), you’re missing the point. Asking for a gift card, booze or tokens similarly misses the point if they are being purchased for the sake of the trade. One Bun recently stated he was “trying to help” me by sending a link for a specific four-pack of cider when I challenged his request. In a previous interaction, the same Bun sent me a link to a site that listed all of his items for sale.

2. Don’t be creepy

I’ve had men with empty profiles ask to trade items on my profle, only for the sake of starting a conversation. Bunz is not a dating site. (There is a specific group for that: Bunz Dating Zone.)

3. Don’t be a flaky Bun

If you’ve agreed to a trade and a meeting, stick to it. No-shows are disrespectful. Life happens, so if you need to change plans, just send a message. You can do that within the app.

4. Meet each other half way, literally

Demanding every Bun come to a location convenient to you without knowing where they’re travelling from is one-sided and undermines the spirit of Bunz. Often, Bunz with mobility restrictions will state this on their profile and I think that’s totally acceptable.

5. Use the new Collections feature

Thanks to hashtags and searchable terms, the Bunz team has started curating searches for us. Currently collections include Stay Warm and #GiftIt. There’s one for heels, too, if you’re into that. I constantly scroll through Vintage and Books.

6. Know the value of your items

Rather than asking people to “make an offer,” state what you’re looking for and what you think is fair for the item you’ve listed. Value is subjective, so help a Bun out. It’s okay to give an item away for free, too.

7. Be transparent about an item’s flaws

I once received a planter with a chip, and the Bun seemed really shifty, but I was late so I just took it and checked later. I recently traded a scarf with stains but I sent pictures of the stains to the other Bun, who said she’d just fold it the other way.

8. Inspect the item when you meet

Pictures can be deceiving, and there’s no shame in looking at an item closely. Your trade isn’t guaranteed until it’s been made. I once received a dirty popcorn maker. I politely messaged the Bun, who kindly let me return it.

9. Hold each other accountable

Being in community involves upholding its values. As the app has increased in popularity, I’ve noticed rude messages, entitlement and requests for cash. While I used to ignore these behaviours, I’ve started reminding people what Bunz is about, specifically that it’s a cashless zone. There are also options to block and report Bunz who violate the standards outlined in the groups.

10. Be communicative

I can’t emphasize this enough. Talk to each other.

news@nowtoronto.com | @checkoutrach