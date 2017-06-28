Freewill Astrology: week of June 29

ARIES Mar 21 | Apr 19 This is a perfect moment to create a new tradition, Aries. You intuitively know how to turn one of your recent breakthroughs into a good habit that will provide continuity and stability for a long time to come. You can make a permanent upgrade in your life by capitalizing on an accidental discovery you made during a spontaneous episode. It’s time, in other words, to convert the temporary assistance you received into a long-term asset, to use a stroke of luck to foster a lasting pleasure.

TAURUS Apr 20 | May 20 Physicist Freeman Dyson told Wired magazine how crucial it is to learn from failures. As an example, he described the invention of the bicycle. “There were thousands of weird models built and tried before they found the one that really worked,” he said. “You could never design a bicycle theoretically. Even now, it’s difficult to understand why a bicycle works. But just by trial and error, we found out how to do it, and the error was essential.” I hope you will keep that in mind, Taurus. It’s the success-through-failure phase of your astrological cycle.

GEMINI May 21 | Jun 20 According to my analysis of the astrological omens, you should lease a chauffeured stretch limousine with nine TVs and a hot tub inside. You’d also be smart to accessorize your smooth ride with a $5,000-bottle of Château Le Pin Pomerol Red Bordeaux wine and servings of the Golden Opulence Sundae, which features a topping of 24-karat edible gold and sprinkles of Amedei Porcelana, the most expensive chocolate in the world. If none of that is possible, do the next best thing, which is to mastermind a long-term plan to bring more money into your life. From an astrological perspective, wealth-building activities will be favoured in the coming weeks.

CANCER Jun 21 | Jul 22 When Leos rise above their habit selves and seize the authority to be rigorously authentic, I refer to them as Sun Queens or Sun Kings. When you Cancerians do the same – triumph over your conditioning and become masters of your own destiny – I call you Moon Queens or Moon Kings. In the coming weeks, I suspect that many of you will make big strides toward earning this title. Why? Because you’re on the verge of claiming more of the “soft power,” the potent sensitivity that enables you to feel at home no matter what you’re doing or where you are on this planet.

LEO Jul 23 | Aug 22 You may not realize it, but you now have a remarkable power to perform magic tricks. I’m not talking about Houdini-style hocus-pocus. I’m referring to practical wizardry that will enable you to make relatively efficient transformations in your daily life. Here are some of the possibilities: wiggling out of a tight spot without offending anyone; conjuring up a new opportunity for yourself out of thin air; doing well on a test even though you don’t feel prepared for it; converting a seemingly tough twist of fate into a fertile date with destiny. How else would you like to use your magic?

VIRGO Aug 23 | Sep 22 Feminist pioneer and author Gloria Steinem said, “Writing is the only thing that, when I do it, I don’t feel I should be doing something else.” Is there such an activity for you, Virgo? If not, now is a favourable time to identify what it is. And if there is indeed such a passionate pursuit, you should do it as much as possible in the coming weeks. You’re primed for a breakthrough in your relationship with this life-giving joy. To evolve to the next phase of its power to inspire you, it needs as much of your love and intelligence as you can spare.

LIBRA Sep 23 | Oct 22 One of the 21st century’s most entertaining archaeological events was the discovery of King Richard III’s bones. The English monarch died in 1485, but his burial site had long been a mystery. It wasn’t an archaeologist who tracked down his remains, but a screenwriter named Philippa Langley. She did extensive historical research, narrowing down the possibilities to a car park in Leicester. As she wandered around there, she got a psychic impression at one point that she was walking directly over Richard’s grave. Her feeling later turned out to be right. I suspect your near future will have resemblances to her adventure. You’ll have success in a mode that’s not your official area of expertise. Sharp analytical thinking will lead you to the brink, and a less rational twist of intelligence will take you the rest of the way.

SCORPIO Oct 23 | Nov 21 The tides of destiny are no longer just whispering their message for you. They are shouting. And what they are shouting is that your brave quest must begin soon. There can be no further excuses for postponement. What’s that you say? You don’t have the luxury of embarking on a brave quest? You’re too bogged down in the thousand and one details of managing the day-to-day hubbub? Well, in case you need reminding, the tides of destiny are not in the habit of making things convenient. And if you don’t cooperate willingly, they will ultimately compel you to do so. But now here’s the really good news, Scorpio: the tides of destiny will make available at least one burst of assistance that you can’t imagine right now.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 | Dec 21 In my dream, I used the non-itchy wool of the queen’s special Merino sheep to weave an enchanted blanket for you. I wanted this blanket to be a good luck charm you could use in your crusade to achieve deeper levels of romantic intimacy. In its tapestry I spun scenes depicting the most love-filled events from your past. It was beautiful and perfect. But after I finished it, I had second thoughts about giving it to you. Wasn’t it a mistake to make it so flawless? Shouldn’t it also embody the messier aspects of togetherness? To turn it into a better symbol and therefore a more -dynamic talisman, I spilled wine on one corner of it and unravelled some threads in another corner. Now here’s my interpretation of my dream: you’re ready to regard messiness as an essential ingredient in your quest for deeper intimacy.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 | Jan 19 Your word of power is “supplication” – the act of asking earnestly and humbly for what you want. When practised correctly, “supplication” is indeed a sign of potency, not of weakness. It means you are totally united with your desire, feel no guilt or shyness about it and intend to express it with liberated abandon. Supplication makes you supple, poised to be flexible as you do what’s necessary to get the blessing you yearn for. Being a supplicant also makes you smarter, because it helps you realize that you can’t get what you want on the strength of your wilful ego alone. You need grace, luck and help from sources beyond your control.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 | Feb 18 In the coming weeks, your relationships with painkillers will be extra-sweet and intense. Please note that I’m not talking about ibuprofen or acetaminophen or aspirin. My reference to painkillers is metaphorical. What I’m predicting is that you will have a knack for finding experiences that reduce your suffering. You’ll have a sixth sense about where to go to get the most meaningful kinds of healing and relief. Your intuition will guide you to initiate acts of atonement and forgiveness, which will in turn ameliorate your wounds.

PISCES Feb 19 | Mar 20 Don’t wait around passively as you fantasize about becoming the “Chosen One” of some person or group or institution. Be your own Chosen One. And don’t wander around aimlessly, biding your time in the hope of eventually being awarded some prize or boon by a prestigious source. Give yourself a prize or boon. Here’s one further piece of advice, Pisces: Don’t postpone your practical and proactive intentions until the mythical “perfect moment” arrives. Create your own perfect moment.

